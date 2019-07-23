|
Audrey A. (Quinn) Coneeny of Somerville, passed away peacefully on July 15, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of 65 years to the late John (Jack) Coneeny, Sr. Loving mother of the late Paul Coneeny; Carol Tallon and her late husband Paul of Cambridge; the late Helen Samuelson and her husband Frank of NJ; and John Coneeny, Jr. and his wife Pamela of Somerville. Cherished "Nana" of Laura Tallon and her husband Ryan Cohen, Paul Tallon Jr., Kristina Coneeny, and Lila Samuelson. Proud great-grandmother of Ryan Tallon. Funeral from Keefe Funeral Home, 2175 Mass Ave., NORTH CAMBRIDGE on Thursday at 10am. Funeral Mass at St. John's Church, Cambridge at 11am. Visiting hours on Wednesday from 5-7pm. Relatives and friends are invited. Burial in Oak Grove Cemetery in Medford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Audreys memory to the Milton Animal League. For directions or to send a condolence visit www. keefefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Somerville Journal from July 23 to July 30, 2019