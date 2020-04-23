Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
(781) 334-9966
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Silk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Ann Silk


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Ann Silk Obituary
Barbara Ann "Bobbie" Silk passed away at Care One Nursing Home in Wilmington, MA from complications due to coronavirus on Friday, April 17, 2020. She was 83 years old. Bobbie was born in Cambridge on July 8, 1936 to the late Thomas and Annie Bakey of Somerville. She is survived by her husband, John Brendan Silk; children, Thomas Silk, Maryanne Manozzi, Kathleen Sandoz, Jack Silk and Michael Silk; siblings, Thomas "Buddy" Bakey, Jack Bakey and Frank Bakey. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and a host of other family members and friends. She was a loyal and dedicated employee of New England Telephone. She loved to travel with her husband throughout the country to visit her grandchildren. Bobbie was cherished and will be truly missed. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and an all-around amazing human being. Her infectious smile and laughter made her a genuine pleasure to be around. Due to the covid-19 pandemic, funeral services will be private. Arrangements are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Care One Nursing Home, Wilmington, MA.
Published in The Somerville Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDonald Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -