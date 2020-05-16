Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dolby, Blais & Segee - Windham Chapel
434 River Road
Windham, ME 04062
(207) 892-6342
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Atherton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol F. Atherton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol F. Atherton Obituary
Carol Florence Atherton, 70, formerly of Somerville, MA passed away on May 10, 2020 at her home in Bridgton, ME. She was born on January 16, to parents W. Edgar Ackerley and Theresa Brogna. Following graduating high school, Carol attended Northeastern University where she earned her degree in Radiology. Carol worked as the fire alarm operator for the Somerville Massachusetts Fire Department until her retirement. Carol was a loving mother and grandmother to seven grandchildren who she adored. She enjoyed cooking for her family as well as spending the holidays all together. Carol was predeceased by her brother, W. Edgar Ackerley Jr. She is survived by daughters, Nicole Gorman and her husband Greg Gorman, and Amy Farone and her husband Nick Farone; her grandchildren; Taylor, Emily, Nick, Abby, Jared, Kylie, and Logan; her sister, Geraldine Falvey, and nephew, Shawn Falvey; her sister-in-law Deborah Ackerley; niece and nephews, Janelle and Tony Ventura, Adam Ackerley; great nieces and nephews, Izabella, Anthony and Charlotte. Services for Carol will be private. Arrangements are in the care of the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Road, Windham, ME 04062. A memorial service in Somerville will be announced later this year. To express condoles or to participate in Carols online tribute please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com
Published in The Somerville Journal from May 16 to May 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -