|
|
Carol Florence Atherton, 70, formerly of Somerville, MA passed away on May 10, 2020 at her home in Bridgton, ME. She was born on January 16, to parents W. Edgar Ackerley and Theresa Brogna. Following graduating high school, Carol attended Northeastern University where she earned her degree in Radiology. Carol worked as the fire alarm operator for the Somerville Massachusetts Fire Department until her retirement. Carol was a loving mother and grandmother to seven grandchildren who she adored. She enjoyed cooking for her family as well as spending the holidays all together. Carol was predeceased by her brother, W. Edgar Ackerley Jr. She is survived by daughters, Nicole Gorman and her husband Greg Gorman, and Amy Farone and her husband Nick Farone; her grandchildren; Taylor, Emily, Nick, Abby, Jared, Kylie, and Logan; her sister, Geraldine Falvey, and nephew, Shawn Falvey; her sister-in-law Deborah Ackerley; niece and nephews, Janelle and Tony Ventura, Adam Ackerley; great nieces and nephews, Izabella, Anthony and Charlotte. Services for Carol will be private. Arrangements are in the care of the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Road, Windham, ME 04062. A memorial service in Somerville will be announced later this year. To express condoles or to participate in Carols online tribute please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com
Published in The Somerville Journal from May 16 to May 23, 2020