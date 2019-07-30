Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Cheryl Richards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cheryl P. Richards

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cheryl P. Richards Obituary
Cheryl Pauline Richards, 52, was taken from her friends and family on Saturday, July 20, 2019. A proud native New Yorker, Cheryl lived in Somerville since 1992, where she moved after attending Boston University. She worked as a medical administrator whom health insurance companies feared for her tenacity. And she was a courageous cancer survivor who generously donated her time to volunteering for the elderly. A fiercely loyal friend, Cheryl had a big voice and an even bigger heart. She pursued many passions, including art, animals, gardening, wine, her passport, and her friends and family. Friends knew Cheryl loved them when they received the gift of socks. She had the keys to many of their houses and to their hearts. Cheryls clever sense of humor could keep a joke alive for ages. One of her favor- ites was to text ho k when she was home safe. Cheryl, your friends love you and miss you and hope you are ho k now. Cheryl is deeply mourned by her partner Jerome; her loving second family Toni and daughters Charnecce, Lakeia, and goddaughter Zaria; Melanie and Noelle, aka the Wine Girls; her bereaved mother Shirley; sister Donna; her bevvy of brothers Jerry, Gerald, Roger, Michael, Paul, and their families; and many others too countless to name whose lives were touched by her selfless, larger-than-life spirit.
Published in The Somerville Journal from July 30 to Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cheryl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.