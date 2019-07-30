|
Cheryl Pauline Richards, 52, was taken from her friends and family on Saturday, July 20, 2019. A proud native New Yorker, Cheryl lived in Somerville since 1992, where she moved after attending Boston University. She worked as a medical administrator whom health insurance companies feared for her tenacity. And she was a courageous cancer survivor who generously donated her time to volunteering for the elderly. A fiercely loyal friend, Cheryl had a big voice and an even bigger heart. She pursued many passions, including art, animals, gardening, wine, her passport, and her friends and family. Friends knew Cheryl loved them when they received the gift of socks. She had the keys to many of their houses and to their hearts. Cheryls clever sense of humor could keep a joke alive for ages. One of her favor- ites was to text ho k when she was home safe. Cheryl, your friends love you and miss you and hope you are ho k now. Cheryl is deeply mourned by her partner Jerome; her loving second family Toni and daughters Charnecce, Lakeia, and goddaughter Zaria; Melanie and Noelle, aka the Wine Girls; her bereaved mother Shirley; sister Donna; her bevvy of brothers Jerry, Gerald, Roger, Michael, Paul, and their families; and many others too countless to name whose lives were touched by her selfless, larger-than-life spirit.
Published in The Somerville Journal from July 30 to Aug. 6, 2019