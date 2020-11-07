1/
D. William Sprague
D. William Sprague, was born January 25, 1925 in Langdon NH and had been a Somerville resident for 77years when he passed away peacefully on October 29, 2020 at age 95. He was a familiar figure to many, walking daily and riding public transit on his own into his 90s. He was an avid reader and particularly enjoyed visiting libraries throughout the Boston area. His warm smile, subtle humor and charming manner will be missed by all who had the pleasure of his acquaintance. Mr. Sprague was predeceased by his three sisters: Marion Diamond of Keene NH, Isabel Fitzpatrick of East Hartford CT, Doris Hogan of Somerville MA, and one nephew, Edward J. Hogan of Somerville MA. He is survived by: David Diamond, nephew, of Dover NH, Sharon Fitzpatrick Burwood, niece, of East Hartford CT, Sinead (Jeannette) Hogan Mayo, niece, of Durham NC and Lorraine Hogan Cooper, niece, of Grand Junction CO. Donations may be made in his name to Boston Public Library or Kaplan Family Hospice House, Danvers MA.

Published in The Somerville Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 14, 2020.
