Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Molino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel C. Molino

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel C. Molino Obituary
Daniel C. Molino, Loving Husband, Father and Friend. Daniel C. Molino of Center Barnstead, NH and Burbank, CA. Formerly of Medford, MA and Salem, NH passed peacefully in his sleep while battling cancer for the third time. Dan was born and raised in Somerville, MA by parents Daniel A. Molino and Jeannette Volpini Molino. He was a graduate of Somerville High School and UMass Boston. After 31 years, Dan retired from the Boston Water and Sewer Commission. In his retirement, he worked part-time for SafePath Medical as a manufacturing technician. Dan was loving husband for 50 years to Linda Shea Molino, father to Joe Lane and his partner Alison Rice of Amesbury, MA and Jennifer Lane and her husband Josh Burnell of N. Hollywood, CA, and grandfather to Jillian Lane of San Diego, CA and Maxwell Lane of Dracut, MA. Dan enjoyed travel, boating, movies, science, Italian food, and sports cars. He will be remembered dearly in the hearts of all who knew him, especially his devoted dog, Sandy. A private Celebration of Life will be held in Somerville, MA, and at a later date in Burbank, CA.
Published in The Somerville Journal from Aug. 10 to Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.