David F. Flaherty 66, of Somerville passed away peacefully on August 6, 2020 surrounded by his loving family by his side. Beloved husband of Nancy (Gill) Flaherty. Loving father of Brianna Arevalo and her husband Jonathan of Wakefield and Jacob Flaherty and his wife Vansinat of Dracut. Dear brother of Susanne and William Blauvelt, Richard and the late Elizabeth Flaherty, Paul and Barbara Flaherty, Maryellen and Jack Harris, and the late James, Robert and Michael Flaherty. Cherished and adored Papa of Olivia, Kaiza, Jameson, Madison, Emelia and the late Amaya Irene. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Calling Hours at the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.) Somerville, Sunday August 16th from 3-6pm. Interment private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Davids memory to Boston Children's Hospital, Boston Childrens Hospital Trust, 401 Park Drive Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215-5301, www.giving.childrenshospital.org
. For more information and to offer a message of condolence please visit www.dohertyfuneralservice.com
.