1/
David F. Flaherty
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David F. Flaherty 66, of Somerville passed away peacefully on August 6, 2020 surrounded by his loving family by his side. Beloved husband of Nancy (Gill) Flaherty. Loving father of Brianna Arevalo and her husband Jonathan of Wakefield and Jacob Flaherty and his wife Vansinat of Dracut. Dear brother of Susanne and William Blauvelt, Richard and the late Elizabeth Flaherty, Paul and Barbara Flaherty, Maryellen and Jack Harris, and the late James, Robert and Michael Flaherty. Cherished and adored Papa of Olivia, Kaiza, Jameson, Madison, Emelia and the late Amaya Irene. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Calling Hours at the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.) Somerville, Sunday August 16th from 3-6pm. Interment private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Davids memory to Boston Children's Hospital, Boston Childrens Hospital Trust, 401 Park Drive Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215-5301, www.giving.childrenshospital.org. For more information and to offer a message of condolence please visit www.dohertyfuneralservice.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Somerville Journal from Aug. 12 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Calling hours
03:00 - 06:00 PM
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc - Somerville
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc - Somerville
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc - Somerville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

9 entries
August 11, 2020
I will never forget all of the happy years that we spent the holidays together. We had so much fun! I'll never forget your smiling face!! RIP, love you Dave!!
Darlene Heffernan
Family
August 11, 2020
I played softball with Flash for many years, and I was saddened to hear this news. RIP Flash.
Eric Chang
Friend
August 11, 2020
Dave and I worked together in the Raytheon company in Waltham back in the 80s. We had a lot of fun and a lot of laughs with the old crew. He will be missed by all that knew him. Dave was a good guy. Rest in peace Dave God bless you.
LARRY TOPPI
Coworker
August 11, 2020
August 16, 2020 David’s wake at Doherty Funeral Home is also Bobby Flaherty’s 11th Anniversary of his death. We will honor your life also.
Sue Blauvelt
August 10, 2020
Love you to the moon and back
Kaelyn Heffernan
Family
August 10, 2020
I will miss you and your butterfly so much Uncle Dave. Rest in peace love you so much
Kaelyn Heffernan
Family
August 10, 2020
Dave, My Baby Brother. The teasing, snickering, Tattling, laughs, jokes, constant sports updates, your high fashion statements, highs and lows and best of all - your constant family love and support of all of us. Loved sharing your life as a kid and as a family man. God bless them all. May you now Rest Love you forever. Love, Sue
Sue Blauvelt
Sister
August 10, 2020
David, you were a wonderful brother, the Stones Rock ♥ Rick
Rick Flaherty
Brother
August 10, 2020
Love you Dave and miss you dearly. Lots of good memories.
Nancy
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved