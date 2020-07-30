Dorothy Pringle

Dorothy "Dottie" Pringle, 80, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Monday, July 27, 2020 after a brief illness. Born in Cambridge, MA on April 13, 1940. She was the daughter of the late John J. King and Catherine (Sullivan) King. She is survived by her husband George Pringle; daughter Tracey (Pringle) Hinson, grandson Austin Nichols, and grand-dogs Sadie and Bella; all of Rochester, NH; Sister Kathryn Burns of Medford, MA; God-daughter Donna (Cadillic) Potrykus and husband Zach and their children Kayla and Tyler of Kingston, MA; several nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews, as well as friends who became family, who she adored and was adored by. She was predeceased by her brother John J. King, Jr. and her lifelong best friend Eileen (Sullivan) Duggan, both of Somerville, MA, She grew up in Cambridge, MA and attended Cambridge Rindge and Latin High School. She was employed in the Electronics Field before becoming a wife and mother. She enjoyed her friendship with Eileen for over 60 years, and remained in contact with Eileen's children William, Lynne and Mark after her death. She was lovingly nicknamed the Witch by Eileen's granddaughter Lisa. She kept Eileen's memory alive within her heart and looked forward to seeing her again in Heaven. She enjoyed travelling, dancing, Salisbury Beach, spending time with family and friends, the Casino slot machines, lottery scratch tickets and hosting holiday dinners. Vacations to Cancun with family were her favorite times. Her Grandson Austin was the light of her life and the source of much of her happiness. We would like to thank Frisbie and Portsmouth Hospitals; Dr. Alexander Geller's staff and Wentworth Home Care & Hospice for providing top notch care in her last days. At her request, there will be no visiting hours. A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the Cambridge Cemetery, 76 Coolidge Ave, Cambridge, MA provided by Edgerly Funeral Home, Rochester, NH. In keeping with her generosity to others, and in lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to: Amedisys Foundation, 9 Andrews Road, Somersworth, NH 03878.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store