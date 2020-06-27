Edward J. Ballou, 82, died June 16, 2020 at the Harbor House Nursing Center in Hingham, MA due to complications from COVID-19. He leaves his children, Eleanor Ballou Barnett of Peabody, MA and Clifford Ballou of Indianapolis, IN. Mr. Ballou was predeceased by his son, Edward Ballou, Jr. as well as his first wife Mary Rockwood Ballou and his second wife, Kathleen Carlson Ballou. Mr. Ballou is also survived by his siblings: Louise Nichols of Rockledge, FL; Marshall Ballou, Jr. of Honolulu, HI; Dennis Ballou of Hingham, MA; and Michael Ballou of Cocoa, FL. Additionally he leaves 12 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Born in Cambridge, Mr. Ballou attended Compton Junior College in Compton, CA. He worked for many years with his father, Marshall Ballou at Renos Sub Shop, the family business located on Beacon Street in Somerville. After his fathers retirement in the early 1970s, Ed took over the business and ran it successfully for many years. Later in his career, Ed worked for a number of national chains in the hospitality industry. In 2000 he was named the Man of the Year by the Hyatt Corporation in honor of his hard work and dedication. Ed celebrated with a trip to Hawaii with his brother Dennis where they toured all of the Hyatt properties on the Hawaiian Islands. Over the years Mr. Ballou enjoyed traveling to Sebago Lake in Maine, spending time with his family, and listening to Classical music, both at home and at live performances in Boston. Mario Lanza, Luciano Pavarotti, and Andrea Bocelli were among his favorite artists. In recent years, Ed greatly enjoyed the fellowship and support of Pastor Paul Bothwell and the members of Cambridgeport Baptist Church. Donations in Eds memory can be made to Cambridgeport Baptist Church, 459 Putnam Ave, Cambridge, MA 02139. A memorial service will be held at a later date, details to follow.



