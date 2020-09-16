1/
Edward T. Severino
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward T. Severino, 81, of Somerville, MA, passed away on September 9, 2020, due to cancer. Just like he dealt with all experiences, he fought with strength and determination, wanting to spend as much time as possible with loved ones. On his final day he was surrounded by family. Ed was a true Somervillian born to Mary and Edmundo in Union Square. He graduated from Somerville High School and then enlisted in the Marine Corps. At the end of his service he returned to Somerville. Later, in 1978, He married wife Elaine in Union Square. Ed was a loving and devoted husband, as well as a supportive father to their daughter MaryKay and son Marc. Aside from being survived by his wife and children, Ed also leaves behind his daughter-in-law Katie, granddaughter Briana Rose, and nieces. Ed was preceded in death by his sisters Geraldine and Dorothy, and brother Richard. Known for his friendliness, Ed greeted all who passed by the rug store in Porter Square that he owned for 35 years. Later, as a driver for 15 years for Beacon Hill Village and Cambridge Neighbors, he helped the elderly in their final years and truly enjoyed sharing life stories together. Ed loved the outdoors, especially Maine. This love began with a camping honeymoon and continued for the next 41 years. Ed and Elaine cherished meeting dear friends for their annual camping trip at South Arm Campground in Andover, ME. In lieu of flowers, people wishing to honor Eds love of the Maine wilderness or his valiant fight against cancer can make donations to either Maine Audubon or The American Cancer Society. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020, 9 a.m. -11 a.m. at Doherty Funeral Home in Somerville followed by a funeral mass at 11:30am at St. Catherine of Genoa in Somerville.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Somerville Journal from Sep. 16 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc - Somerville
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
St. Catherine of Genoa
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc - Somerville
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc - Somerville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

8 entries
September 15, 2020
My deepest condolences to Elaine and the entire family. Ed was such a kind and compassionate human being. I will miss our conversations at Starbucks. Rest in peace Ed.
Joe Curtatone
September 14, 2020
My most heartfelt condolences to Mr. Severino’s family and friends. He was an absolute gentleman and Somerville’s loss is certainly Heaven’s gain. May he rest in peace.
Former Ward 5 Alderman Courtney O&#8217;Keefe
Neighbor
September 14, 2020
Eddie you were family to us . We loved when you came to visit and spend time with us over a cup of tea, sheep cheese and Pigs Fly sour dough bread.
We reminisced, laughed and shared stories of old times growing up together with other pals, in Union Square.
Eddie I am going to miss you pal.. bigtime. a lot of good memories and times shared!

Our deepest sympathy to Elaine, MaryKay and Marc and all Severino family.

Tom and Anne Murphy
Tom and Anne Murphy
Friend
September 14, 2020
Elaine, I am so sorry to hear of your great loss. Ed was such a dear friend to our old friend Donnie Cronin and such a great Marine! Such a great loss to the neighborhood everyone loved him.
Kathy Carey
Friend
September 13, 2020
Mr. Severino,
Sir, as a fellow Marine I would just like to say thank you for your service and sacrifice for our Country when you served with the USMC. It was the history and accomplishments made by you and your fellow Marines of the “Old Corps” that all us Marines who followed in your footsteps have always tried to live up to. And to your Family and loved ones, I wish to extend my deepest sympathy.

Semper Fi Devil Dog!
Mike Casey USMC ‘85-‘89
Mike Casey
September 13, 2020
Ed was a delightful conversationalist. I met Ed & Elaine via PSNA and street corner chats followed for years afterward. I will miss him & send Elaine my heartfelt condolences.
Astrid Dodds
Neighbor
September 13, 2020
So very sorry to learn of your loss.
Ellen McPherson
September 13, 2020
Elaine ,we are so sorry for your loss. Our deepest condolences to you and your family. May Ed rest in peace.
Paul and Lois Mahoney
Lois Mahoney
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved