Eugene M. Melillo, 96, passed away on April 28, 2020 on his birthday. He was the son of the late Pasquale and Constanza Melillo in Somerville, MA. He was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps serving his country during WWII, The Korean War and The Vietnam War. He was a retired MGySgt. Geno joined the Marines at 17 with his 3 brothers. He was awarded the Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal and Certificate of Commendation and several other accommodations and awards for his many years of outstanding service. Throughout his life Geno continued to be active in the Marine Corps League and was celebrated this year for being the oldest Marine at the Annual Marine Corps Ball. He was also a member of the American Legion Zologa Post. Every year he volunteered his time decorating the graves of fellow veterans for Memorial Day, he volunteered at the VA Hospital on the 4th of July for the picnic held for the patients. He worked for many years at Mayfair Home Furnishings. Geno was a member of Christ Our Light Catholic Church. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and Boompa, who will be remembered for his kindness towards his neighbors, fellow Veterans and family. Sunday's will not be the same without his fresh baked bread deliveries and popcorn in the backyard by the pool. He enjoyed spending time at his second home in Daytona Beach. He will be dearly missed. Geno is survived by his children, Donna Tarasovich (Tom), Thomas "Jody" Melillo (Lisa); grandchildren: Josef Tarasovich (Carissa), Heather Primiano (Peter); and he was Boompa to 4 great-grandchildren, Calvin, Nolan, Josefina, Giavanna; his special friend, Danette, long time Marine buddy, Vince Martinek and his beloved nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife of 50 years Barbara Melillo; grandson, Salvatore Melillo and his 5 sisters and 7 brothers. Geno's family would like to thank the staff at the Stratton VA Hospital, The Atria, seniors at Christ Our Light for all of their care and compassion. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choosing that supports local Veterans. Due to the current situation surrounding COVID 19 the services will be private.
Published in The Somerville Journal from May 4 to May 11, 2020