Frances Catherine LoRusso, 72, of Brentwood, passed away peacefully on Tuesday December 3, 2019. Born in Medford, MA, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Pompeia (Corlito) LoRusso. A resident of the surrounding Boston area for most of her life, Frances graduated from Salem State College in 1969 and obtained her Master's in Education and Concentration in Guidance a few years later. She was the lead English teacher of Western Junior High School for many years then left teaching to become a certified purchasing manager for several corporations in Massachusetts. She loved to travel internationally, and frequently vacationed in York, Maine where she would rent a cottage to spend time with her family. She adored her nieces and nephews, always taking them to plays and apple picking. Frances was unique and always had a great sense of humor. She is survived by her brother Joseph LoRusso and his wife Rosemary of Belmont, MA; sisters Lorraine LoRusso of Nashua, and Maria Nichols and her husband Larry of Woburn, MA; nephews Daniel Courtney III and his wife Sarah of Bedford, MA, and Joseph LoRusso of Watertown, MA; nieces Melissa Gavazzi of Springfield, MA, and Deanne Gavazzi and her husband Kyle of Woburn, MA. She also leaves behind many cousins and lifelong friends. A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the in memory of Frances.
Published in The Somerville Journal from Dec. 8 to Dec. 15, 2019