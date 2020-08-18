Dad,

My heart is broken into tiny pieces because I cannot be there at this time. I know in my heart that you understand why as you look down from heaven. We are planning our Family Celebration of Life for you safely down here in Florida. This poem below describes you so well that I wanted to share it at your service today so others will know what a loving father and gentle giant you were and how grateful I am that you were my Dad. You will be dearly missed and will live on in our hearts forever.

Love,

Diane



In Loving Memory



He never looked for praises,

He was never one to boast,

He just went on quietly working,

For the ones he loved the most.



His dreams were seldom spoken,

His wants were very few

And most of the time his worries

Went unspoken, too.



He was there, a firm foundation,

Through all our storms of life,

A sturdy hand to hold on to,

In times of stress and strife.



A true friend we could turn to

When times were good or bad,

One of our greatest blessings,

The man that we called Dad.







"Silent, Strong Dad" written by Karen Boyer

Diane Irwin

Daughter