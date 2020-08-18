1/
Francis G. Suszynski
1928 - 2020
Francis Frank G. Suszynski of Somerville, passed away peacefully on August 6, 2020 at the age of 92 surrounded by his loving family. Francis was born in Medford and was a resident of Somerville for over 65 years. The beloved husband of the late Pauline (Sullivan) Suszynski, he was the l oving father of Diane M. Irwin & her husband Kenneth of New Port Richey, FL, Pauline A. Gordon & her husband Lawrence of Concord, MA and Francis Greg Suszynski of Somerville. Beloved brother of the late Helen Rivers. Cherished Grandfather of Kimberly Newton and her husband Robert, Jamie Ahern and her husband Shawn, Karina and Charlotte Suszynski. Proud Great Grandfather of Ryan and Kailey Newton and Maddux Ahern. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Calling Hours were held in the George L. Doherty Funeral Home on August 13th, followed by a Graveside Service at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Donations may be made in Franks memory to Care Dimensions (Hospice), 75 Sylvan St., B102, Danvers, MA 01923. To send a condolence message please visit www.dohertyfuneralservice.com

Published in The Somerville Journal from Aug. 18 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Calling hours
09:00 - 11:00 AM
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc - Somerville
AUG
13
Graveside service
Holy Cross Cemetery,
Funeral services provided by
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc - Somerville
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
Memories & Condolences
10 entries
August 13, 2020
Dad,
My heart is broken into tiny pieces because I cannot be there at this time. I know in my heart that you understand why as you look down from heaven. We are planning our Family Celebration of Life for you safely down here in Florida. This poem below describes you so well that I wanted to share it at your service today so others will know what a loving father and gentle giant you were and how grateful I am that you were my Dad. You will be dearly missed and will live on in our hearts forever.
Love,
Diane

In Loving Memory

He never looked for praises,
He was never one to boast,
He just went on quietly working,
For the ones he loved the most.

His dreams were seldom spoken,
His wants were very few
And most of the time his worries
Went unspoken, too.

He was there, a firm foundation,
Through all our storms of life,
A sturdy hand to hold on to,
In times of stress and strife.

A true friend we could turn to
When times were good or bad,
One of our greatest blessings,
The man that we called Dad.



"Silent, Strong Dad" written by Karen Boyer
Diane Irwin
Daughter
August 13, 2020
Frank and family, my deepest sympathies go out to you and your family, may your father rest in peace.
Harry B. Thompson III
August 13, 2020
Frank, my condolences to you and your family for your loss. May your father rest in peace.
Gloria Son
Coworker
August 12, 2020
My sympathy to the family at this time. It was my honor to know him and his beautiful family. So many memories that I have cherished over the years. R.I.P. Frank you will be missed and never forgotten.
Michael McLean
Friend
August 12, 2020
Frank and family, my deepest sympathies go out to you and your family. May God give you the peace that you seek.May your father rest in peace.
Misrak Sultan
Coworker
August 11, 2020
Sorry for your loss Frank. Prayers for you and your family
John Fitzgerald
August 11, 2020
Sorry for your loss, may he rest in peace

Lawrence Bastianelli
August 11, 2020
Frank and family, I'm so sorry for your loss.
May your father rest in peace.
God bless you and your family.
Frank Tramontozzi
Friend
August 10, 2020
Rest in peace Grampy. You were a solid gold gentleman & familyman... thoughtful, charming, funny, talented... you will be sorely missed. All my love and prayers to the Suszynski familiy at this sorrowful time
Roberta Sullivan & family
Family
August 9, 2020
Greg and Family sorry for your loss. I hope you find some peace during this difficult time.

John L Sullivan
John L. Sullivan
