George E. Atkinson, age 86, of Arlington, formerly of Somerville, passed away on December 21, 2019 with his daughters at his bedside. He was the beloved husband of the late Louise (Colozzi) for 58 years. Son of the late Cecil and Elizabeth (Kenyon) Atkinson. Loving father of Donna Sullivan and her husband Walter of Bourne. Anne OHanlon and her husband Michael of Arlington and Elizabeth Hitchings and her husband Brian of Plymouth and the late Diane Minihan of Rindge, NH. Brother to David and his wife Doris of Sandwich. He was pre-deceased by his sister Mary Gerrity. He was Pappa to 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren who adored him. George served as a Marine in the Korean War and received a Purple Heart. After the war, he was on the Cambridge Police Department until he became an MDC police officer where he served until his retirement. His greatest joy in life was when the whole family gathered for birthdays and holidays. As a hobby, George became an avid furniture/cabinet maker and loved spending time in his shop on the cape. His family will miss him dearly. All services are private. Memorial donations may be made to www.Dana-Farber.org. For obituary or to send a condolence visit www.keefefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Somerville Journal from Dec. 23 to Dec. 30, 2019