George Pierce, age 69, of North Reading passed away unexpectedly on June 1st 2020. Beloved husband of his late wife Diana Pierce. Loving father of Laura and Adam Pierce of North Reading. Adored brother of Kenny and Anna Pierce of Winthrop, Gary and Maureen Pierce of West Roxbury, Mark and Amy Pierce of Melrose, and Donna (Silva) Pierce of Lynnfield. Cherished son-in-law of Elena Pasquale and brother-in-law of Anthony and Chong Pasquale of Saugus. George is also survived by many nieces and nephews. George was born May 19th, 1951 in Somerville, MA to George Edward and Beatrice (Rivers) Pierce. George worked as a librarian for the Somerville Public Library for 50 years. It was here where he met his wife, Diana, of 31 years. He had wonderful relationships with all his coworkers and the usual visitors that frequented the library. Everyone that was in his presence enjoyed his positivity and humor. In his personal life, George loved spending time with his family and tending to his North Reading home. He loved inviting others over to pick apples and peaches in his backyard orchard. He was a very social person who enjoyed many outdoor activities including golfing with his friends, attending concerts and sports events, and taking the long ride to Vermont for his favorite Heady Topper beer. He often spent his spare time driving around to visit his many friends and family. George was a kind and compassionate man who will always be remembered. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in George's name to "Friends of the Somerville Public Library" which is a nonprofit that supports library programming athttps://www.somervillepubliclibrary.org/how-do-i/donate-library. Visitation from the Cota Family Funeral Home 335 Park St. North Reading on the Reading line (Rte. 28) on Monday June 8th from 4-7pm. Due to the Covid - 19 restrictions, funeral homes are in Phase 2 which allows 40% of our building capacity to be full. There will be staff on hand during the visiting hours for George if anyone may need assistance. Funeral Mass and interment will be private, but George's Funeral Mass in the church will be live-streaming to watch at this link: www.churchofsttheresanreading.org.
Published in The Somerville Journal from Jun. 9 to Jun. 16, 2020.