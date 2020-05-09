|
Jeremiah A. "Jerry" Corcoran, age 80, A lifelong resident of Somerville, passed away peacefully at home with his sister Ellen by his side on May 5, 2020. Beloved son of the late Ellen T. (Nyhan) and Jeremiah A. Corcoran. Loving brother of Ellen T. Corcoran of East Falmouth and the late John J. and Margaret M. Corcoran. Dear uncle of Lauren T. and her husband John Flynn of Woburn, and Sandra J. and her husband Jeffrey Frost of Tewksbury. Beloved grand uncle of Jessica Frost, Hayley Frost, Matthew Flynn, Andrew Flynn and Mallory Flynn. For 11 years Jerry battled cancer with courage and always with a smile on his face. It earned him the loving title, "Tough as Uncle Jerry!" Jerry started work at the young age of 10. He would pull a hand-made wagon full of groceries to families in his neighborhood. He had many varied jobs before entering the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was stationed at a military base in Karlsruhe, Germany with the 285 MP Company. In 1967 he went to work for the US Postal Service, Central Square Branch, in Cambridge, and retired after 42 years. He was a proud member of the American Legion Post 388. "Thank you, Uncle Jerry!" was the family response that brought happiness to his heart. An incredibly generous person, Jerry contributed to numerous charities and hosted many family gatherings as well as a large family trip to Ireland, where his amazing Irish relatives treated them to the trip of a lifetime. Similarly, when any Irish family member came to America, they were treated to a grand welcome from him and the family. He had a quiet personality with a unique sense of humor. At family parties he was known for giving gag presents and his funny quips that would accompany them. Jerry was the quintessential "fun uncle." He had an original Red Ryder BB Gun from his childhood that he would let his grand nephews and nieces shoot in his cellar. He would set up full beer cans and let them have target practice, taking turns himself, and they would all smell like a bar room afterward. All the kids loved it! He looked forward to the Frosts 4th of July Bocce Tournament every year, where the whole family teamed up. Although he never won the elusive trophy, he was the most enthusiastic player and injected his sharp wit and energy into the day. He was reluctant to upgrade his flip phone to an iPhone when they first came out, but once he gave in he fully embraced it, joining Facebook and Instagram, and making full use of emojis; even creating a dashing Bitmoji for himself, much to the delight of his family. A lover of all sports, his favorite was golfing with his good friends at Wayland Country Club. He golfed every Saturday morning and if it started to rain during the round and it was suggested they head to the clubhouse, he would always retort, "Im not a quitter," and go on to finish the round. Known to his family as the "Puzzle King" he would say, "Okay, time to show you my puzzles" after each family visit. He could be found watching the Cowboy TV Station in his favorite seat on a given afternoon. He will be laid to rest with military honors, alongside his parents and siblings at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Due to the current health crisis funeral services will be private. A Memorial Mass and celebration of his life will be held at a day and time to be announced.
Published in The Somerville Journal from May 9 to May 17, 2020