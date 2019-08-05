|
Joseph George Chromy, Jr., aka BraveJoe to his beloved circle of family and friends, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019. He fought a valiant 18-month battle with glioblastoma with dignity, grace, and his signature good humor. Joe was born in Troy, NY, to Doris (MacDonald) and Joseph Chromy, Sr. The son of a migrant retail manager whose family moved from upstate New York to Mary- land then Massachusetts, Joe learned to adapt to new places and form fast and meaningful personal connections. It can be said that Joe never met a stranger. A graduate of Western New England College (WNE), Joe was instrumental in the formation of WNEs mens lacrosse program. Joe was a devout Buddhist whose practice involved mentoring youth and newcomers. In 1992, as a nod to his then hometown, Atlanta, GA, and their baseball team, he chose the moniker BraveJoe as his email handle. It became more than a simple user name, embodying his true identity and capturing his intelligence, honesty, humor, and courage. The legend of BraveJoe took root. Joe spent his professional life in the student loan industry, specifically focusing on the management of student loan portfolios, a successful career that led him to travel and, as he said, spend at least one night in 48 of our 50 United States. Joes unique combination of extensive knowledge of the student loan arena and his genuine desire to achieve more humane outcomes for institutions, government, and especially student borrowers led him to influ- ence and advocate for impr- ovements in federal policy, regulations, and practices that have become standard industry norms. Joes success and experiences in the student loan industry inspired him to establish a consulting firm, Momentum Business Strategies (MBS). For 15 years, he successfully assisted home office markets, businesses, and government contractors to reinvent and achieve their strategic and fiscal goals by infusing a culture of mana- gerial courage and executing innovations in strategic planning, market analysis, and corporate management. Joe served on and held leadership positions in multiple professional organizations. He has been a presenter at regional, national, and international conferences and has twice received the ACA International Beacon Award. Somerville, Massachusetts was Joes true home. He dubbed his Windsor Road residence Windsor Castle and treated everyone who walked through his doors as royalty. A benevolent and caring neighbor, during snowstorms, Joe would push his snow- blower, the Big Dog, down Windsor Road, clearing pathways for the elderly and infirm. It gave BraveJoe great joy to transform Windsor Castle into a headquarters for neighborhood festivities, a make-shift bed and breakfast for visitors, and a stage for aspiring musicians at the annual Somerville Porch Fest. An active community member, Joe was an election warden in Somerville and a board member of his condo association in Arlington, VA. A champion of the children of Somerville, Joe was a frequent contributor to school fundraisers and visited 8th-grade civics classrooms to discuss the election process. Joe didnt only tell a story; he was the story. BraveJoe lived life to the fullest. His many passions included an appreciation of eclectic musical genres; current events; numbers, puzzles, and card games; Marvel comic books; photography; cooking; computer repair and program- ming; and all sports, but especially lacrosse. A beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend, BraveJoe will be remembered for his larger than life persona, his ability to turn the ordinary into the extraordinary, his big heart and even bigger hugs, and his often life-changing advice. All who loved Joe will remember him for his sense of fun and contagious laughter. Perhaps the greatest story Joe ever wrote is the nearly 20-year whirlwind romance with his soulmate and cherished wife, Debra. Together they embarked on fantastic adventures and enjoyed the simplicity of life. As a couple, the trust that Joe and Debra shared was so complete that they could dare to take professional risks, expand personal horizons, and envision and create a life that was unimaginable without each other. Joe is survived by his wife, Debra of Somerville, MA, and Arlington, VA; Jo-Anne van der Vat-Chromy of Harrisonburg, VA; Kristina Tyssowski and husband Joe of Glenwood, MD; Katherine Jankowski and husband Bernie of Poolesville, MD; Laura Bears and husband Bruce of Medford, MA; Colin Chromy of Kingston, MA; Jen Alice Babb and husband Robert of Weymouth, MA.; 12 adoring nieces and nephews; and a vast and mighty tribe of devoted friends, aka Chromys Homies. Tributes to Joe will take place both in Virginia and Massachusetts. Please consider contributing to one of the charities that were important to him. For more detailed information concerning tributes and donations: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/falls-church-va/joseph-chromy-8793367
Published in The Somerville Journal from Aug. 5 to Aug. 12, 2019