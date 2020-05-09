|
Judith A. "Judy" (Pinet) Mulkern, 78, a lifelong resident of Somerville passed away on May 4, 2020. Cherished daughter of the late M. Rose and Wilfred Pinet. Beloved mother of Sean Mulkern, his wife Virginia of Scituate and Joel Mulkern of Cambridge. Loving sister of Beverly Flynn and her husband James, Peter Pinet and his wife Lynda, Betsy Coroniti and her late husband Angelo. Dear grandmother of Brandon, Jennifer and Kimi Mulkern. Judy was a retired employment counselor for The Commonwealth of MA. She will be laid to rest next to her parents in Forest Hills Cemetery, Derry, NH. Due to the current health crisis, Funeral Services are private. For more information please visit dohertyfuneralservice. com.
Published in The Somerville Journal from May 9 to May 17, 2020