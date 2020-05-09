Home

POWERED BY

Services
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
For more information about
Judith Mulkern
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Mulkern
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith A. Mulkern

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith A. Mulkern Obituary
Judith A. "Judy" (Pinet) Mulkern, 78, a lifelong resident of Somerville passed away on May 4, 2020. Cherished daughter of the late M. Rose and Wilfred Pinet. Beloved mother of Sean Mulkern, his wife Virginia of Scituate and Joel Mulkern of Cambridge. Loving sister of Beverly Flynn and her husband James, Peter Pinet and his wife Lynda, Betsy Coroniti and her late husband Angelo. Dear grandmother of Brandon, Jennifer and Kimi Mulkern. Judy was a retired employment counselor for The Commonwealth of MA. She will be laid to rest next to her parents in Forest Hills Cemetery, Derry, NH. Due to the current health crisis, Funeral Services are private. For more information please visit dohertyfuneralservice. com.
Published in The Somerville Journal from May 9 to May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -