Mrs. Kazimiera (Cieslak) Gorski, a longtime Somerville resident, passed away on Wednesday, June 26th surrounded by her family, she was 93. Born and raised in Poland, she was the daughter of the late Tadeuscz and Janina Cieslak. At the age of 16 she was held in Germany during WWII in a forced labor camp for 5 years. Following the war, she married her beloved husband, the late Marian Gorski and together they immigrated to the US in 1951. First settling in Cambridge and then Somerville in 1964 where they raised their family. Especially devoted to her faith and family, Kazimiera was an active member of St. Ann Church. She was the devoted mother of Teresa Forestell of Somerville, Ronald W. Gorski and his wife Ronda of Tewksbury, the late Marian A. Gorski and his surviving wife Barbara E. of Somerville, the late Irene V. Cinelli and her surviving husband Robert F. of Billerica. Cherished Babcia of 9 grandchildren: Robert Cinelli and his wife Amy, Mark Cinelli and his wife Gina, Daniel Cinelli and Colleen OBrien, Jonathan Gorski and his wife Lori, Christopher Gorski, Michelle Gorski, Gregory Forestell and his wife Tara, Brendan Forestell and his wife Deborah, Brittany K. Webber and her husband Nathaniel and 14 great grandchildren: Matthew and Lauren Cinelli, Max and Tea Cinelli, Lola and Cameron Cinelli, Connor, Drew and Brayden Gorski, Ashleigh, Colby and Sophia Forestell, Felicity and Fiona Forestell. Dear sister of 2 brothers and 2 sisters. Funeral Procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.) Somerville on Monday morning, July 1st at 10AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Ann Church at 11AM. Relatives and friends invited to attend. Calling Hours Sunday 2PM -6PM. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Merrimack Valley Hospice, 360 Merrimack Street, Bldg. 9, Lawrence, MA 01843. For more information please visit www.dohertyfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Somerville Journal from June 28 to July 5, 2019