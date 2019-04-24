|
Leo J. Letendre, passed away on April 20th, 2019 at the age of 93. He is predeceased by Elizabeth (DeRocher), his beloved wife of 67 years; his brother, Richard Letendre; and his daughter, Karen Raboin. He leaves his daughter, Michele Granger; sons, Kenneth and Gerard Letendre; nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Leo attended Medford High School and served in the US Navy submarine service and was proud to be known as a Bubblehead. He was a state and national lifetime member of the U.S. Submarine Veterans of WWII. After 33 years of dedicated and honorable service, Leo retired with the rank of captain from the Somerville Police Department. As a police officer, he was chosen for a number of leadership positions including: Director of the Somerville Police Academy and Police Prosecutor at the Somerville District Court. Leo also served as a member of the Mass. Police Association Board of Directors, the Mass. Criminal Justice Council and the Executive Board of the Somerville Y.M.C.A. Following his retirement, he assumed the Directorship of Training for First Security Services in Boston. Leo took pleasure in helping others. He volunteered at The Stone Zoo, Friends of The Fells, and Hallmark Oncology Clinic in Stoneham. He loved music and sang in a barbershop quartet and chorus for many years. He was a friend to all animals, especially dogs for whom he always had a pocketful of biscuits. Leo was an avid reader, landscape oil painter, and photographer. He embraced life fully and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Those who would like to make a donation in Leos name should do so to The 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701 A memorial mass will be celebrating Leos Eternal Life will be held in St. Raphaels Church 514 High St. Medford on Saturday April 27th, 2019 at 11 am. Burial will be private. For directions or to send a memorial condolence www.barilefuneral.com or www.facebook.com/Barile FamilyFuneralHome
Published in The Somerville Journal from Apr. 24 to May 1, 2019