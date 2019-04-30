|
Louise M. Perkins, 81, of Andover, MA died peacefully Saturday, April 27, 2019. Louise was born in Somerville, MA on November 13, 1937 to John and Louise (Reed) Macdonald. She married Edward A. Perkins Jr., the couple raised their family in Somerville, and retired to Brookline, NH. Louise was a devoted wife and mother. Though primarily a homemaker, she spent many years prior to retirement as an in-home care provider for the elderly. She spent countless hours lovingly tending to her beautiful flower gardens, she enjoyed spending time with close friends, doting on her cats, and most importantly, caring for her large family. One of Louises favorite pastimes was packing up the family car and heading out of town with her husband and five children for a weekend of camping at their favorite spot, Broken Wheel Campground in NY. Louise is survived by her children, Edward A. Perkins III of Medford, MA, Julie M. Gangemi of West Peabody, MA, Pamela Perkins Little of Marlow, NH, and Margaret Perkins Buell of Haverhill, MA; her siblings, David Macdonald, Allen Macdonald, Stephen MacDonald, Katherine OMalley, Elaine Roscoe, Sharon Felice, and Diane Holmes; 11 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren. Louise was predeceased by her husband, Edward, as well as one son, David J. Perkins, and one brother, Donald Macdonald. The family will receive visitors Wednesday, May 1st, 2:00-4:00pm at Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium, 172 King Street in Boscawen, NH. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00am Thursday, May 2nd at Immaculate Conception Church, 9 Bonney Street, Penacook, NH. Interment will follow immediately at New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway in Boscawen. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the online at www.act.alz.org/donate. To view the full obituary online, leave a message of condolence, or for more information, please go to www.phanuef.net.
Published in The Somerville Journal from Apr. 30 to May 7, 2019