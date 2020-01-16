|
|
Lucille (Coviello) Mannke aged 79 died 01/03/20. Resident of Somerville MA. and Arlington MA. Predeceased by former husband Fred Mannke. Mother of Robyn DiDiego Mother of Michael Mannke. Grandmother of Jacquelyn and Daniella DiDiego. Daughter of Patrick and Elizabeth Coviello (deceased). Sister of Joseph Coviello and William Coviello. Sister of Gerald Coviello (deceased). Sister of Sharon Kaidor (deceased). Lucille was happiest when she was with her kids and especially her grandkids and great grandkids Liam and Olivia McCarthy. She will be missed by all.
Published in The Somerville Journal from Jan. 16 to Jan. 23, 2020