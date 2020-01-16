Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lucille Mannke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille Mannke

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucille Mannke Obituary
Lucille (Coviello) Mannke aged 79 died 01/03/20. Resident of Somerville MA. and Arlington MA. Predeceased by former husband Fred Mannke. Mother of Robyn DiDiego Mother of Michael Mannke. Grandmother of Jacquelyn and Daniella DiDiego. Daughter of Patrick and Elizabeth Coviello (deceased). Sister of Joseph Coviello and William Coviello. Sister of Gerald Coviello (deceased). Sister of Sharon Kaidor (deceased). Lucille was happiest when she was with her kids and especially her grandkids and great grandkids Liam and Olivia McCarthy. She will be missed by all.
Published in The Somerville Journal from Jan. 16 to Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucille's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -