Maria de Lourdes 'Mary Lou' (dos Santos) Escobar, 88, passed away April 5, 2020 following a long battle with Alzheimers disease. She was the wife of the late Antonio M. Escobar, with whom she shared more than 50 years of love and marriage. Mrs. Escobar was born Aug. 29, 1931 in Vila Franca do Campo, Sao Miguel in the Azores to Marion and Maria de Piadade dos Santos. As a young woman, she was the sole office manager of a fish factory in Vila Franca do Campo, where she worked many years before moving to Praia da Vitoria on the island of Terceira in the Azores, where she worked on the U.S. Air Force base. Mrs. Escobar and her husband owned two homes and a business in Portugal before immigrating to the United States in September 1978. She retired from Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital after 20 years as a housekeeper and interpreter. As a young girl, Mrs. Escobar enjoyed Portuguese music, dancing and playing the guitar. She was an avid reader her entire life and in later life, enjoyed movies, gardening and her cats Max, Marigold and Sam. Above all, Mrs. Escobar loved spending time with family and friends and was known to entertain with her storytelling. She was the mother of Maria M. Nell Escobar Coakley, of Malden, and the late Antonio, who passed away at the age of 18 months. She was the mother-in-law of Daniel Coakley, of Malden, and the beloved Wawa of Cassandra Maria Escobar Coakley, also of Malden. She was the sister of Rosaria dos Santos and Joao dos Santos, both of Santa Rita, Terceira and Joe dos Santos, of Dracut, and the late Angelo dos Santos and Antonio Vieira. She was the beloved granddaughter of the late Maria Rosaria dos Santos, who raised her as a young girl. She was the aunt of Joseph Vieira and his wife Maria, of Somerville, and his family, Ashley and her husband Kelly Rogers, of Lowell, Andreia Lima, of Lowell, and Malissa Vieira and her husband Bob Sparhawk, of Salem. She was the great-great aunt of Isabella and Soraya Lima and Harrison Rogers, all of Lowell. She is also survived by many nephews, nieces, great-nephews and nieces and godchildren. Graveside funeral services were held at Holy Cross Cemetery in Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to The Community Family, Inc., 121 Washington St., Medford MA.
Published in The Somerville Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 23, 2020