Mary S. Harris, of Somerville, passed away on August 25th at the age of 82. Mary worked for Catholic Charities for 35 years, where she began as a social worker whose main focus was protecting all the children she was put in contact with. As years went by, she moved into adoption where she made families dreams come true and found the perfect homes for children. In her final years at Catholic Charities she was the Director of the Foster Grandparents Program. She gave many people a purpose by placing them in schools to work with the children. As a loving grandmother herself she knew that nothing brings more joy than helping others. Marys mission was to ensure all children were safe and happy. She also worked for H&R Block as a tax preparer for over 30 years where she made wonderful, life-long friendships. Our Mom was the most dependable person, all giving, selfless, beautiful, and kind beyond words. We will miss her terribly, every day for the rest of our lives. But we will never forget her contagious laughter, world-renowned Nana hugs, and the way she made everyone in her life feel like they were the most special and loved person in the world. Survived by her loving husband, John C. Harris. The most amazing Mother of William Harris and his wife Susan of Lawrence, Rose Nalesnik and her husband Jim of Lynn, Annmarie Lakin and her husband Robert of Lawrence, Lorraine Hight and her husband John of North Billerica, and preceded in death by her youngest child, Chuckie Harris. Sister of John Iozzo of Attleboro, Rose Goodrich of Medford, and preceded in death by her brother Giacomo 'Jim' Iozzo. Loving Nana to Shannon Breault, Christopher Manaster, Ashley Harris, Nicholas Harris, Kristy St. Pierre, James Nalesnik, Rob Lakin, Rachel Lakin, KelliAnn Feener, Heather Torsey, & Anna Levesque. Great Nan to Angel, Christian, Sam, Liliana, Brendon, Paige, Teagan, Jackson, Cameron, Avery, and Hazel. Services will be private. Donations may be made in Marys memory to the Joslin Diabetes Center (Joslin.org)

Published in The Somerville Journal from Sep. 4 to Sep. 11, 2020.
September 3, 2020
I am so saddened to hear of my friend Mary’s passing. I always told her that I thought of her as an angel on earth. She was the most selfless, caring, accommodating and loving woman. We were friends for well over 40 years and each one of those years brought joy and great conversations about our families. Bless the wonderful family left behind. My warmest sympathy.
Sandy and Johnny Gianino
Sandy Gianino
Friend
September 3, 2020
To the Harris family I offer my condolences, may God bless you and give you strength at this time. Your mom was and will always be the best. My prayers will be with you and John at this time.
Mary was the most wonderful, a truly color blind , loving, kind and thoughtful person to have as a friend. It was and is a blessing to have known her. She is a friend I wish had lived forever. Every conversation we had was so pleasant , she is so very very loved by me. The boys and I will miss her terribly. Love always
Ewana Lindo-Smith
Friend
