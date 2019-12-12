|
Nancy E. Wright of Somerville, age 90, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 6, 2019. Born in West Somerville, and a lifelong resident, she was the daughter of Helen (Stearns) Wright and Edwin J. Wright. She is predeceased by her brothers, Edwin J. Wright, Jr. and Frederick S. Wright. Nancy was a graduate of Somerville High School and Fisher College and had a long and distinguished career in HR at a few of the old Boston banks such as the Boston Five. She finished her career as an administrator at Harvard University. Upon her retirement, she volunteered at the Somerville Hospital and Friends of the Library, which she greatly enjoyed. Nancy was well regarded at the College Avenue United Methodist Church in Somerville, both as a choir member as well as on their Investment Committee. She was also an active golfer and bowler and really enjoyed her candlepin bowling league. For her nieces and nephews, Nancy will always be remembered as the cool Aunt. They would look forward to the opportunity to spend time with her at Red Sox games, on the beach at Ocean Park, Maine, or even climbing the rocks at Powderhouse Square. Nancy was a beloved daughter and spent much of her life providing care to her elderly parents. While she had a warm and generous heart, she also had a quick wit and could verbally spar with the best of them. She will be missed by many. She will be interred next to her mother and father in a private ceremony for the family. George L. Doherty Funeral Service, www.dohertyfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Somerville Journal from Dec. 12 to Dec. 19, 2019