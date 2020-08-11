Paul Cook, 60, formerly of Somerville, son of the late Bernard and Helen Cook, passed away July 8, 2020, at his home in Loxahachee, FL. He is survived by his loving wife of 21 years Natalia, and her children Eric Perna; Ilana Perna Otey; and Adam Elias. He is also survived by his siblings Maureen Franzoni; Gerry Tremonte; Bernie Cook; Debbie Swecker and Joe Cook. He was the uncle with the biggest heart to many nieces and nephews. A remembrance mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at St. Ann Church, 399 Medford St., Somerville, MA 02145. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett, MA. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store