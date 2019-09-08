|
Robert Earle Gaulin in Danvers at the Kaplan Hospice House on August 20, 2019 at the age of 87 after a long illness. He was a favorite patient of his doctors, nurses and caregivers over the past year because of his congeniality and interesting stories. Bob was born in Winthrop and raised in Wakefield, Malden, West Newbury, and Haverhill, Massachusetts. Most of his years Bob resided in the Boston and West Newton area. He had been an avid reader throughout his life and enjoyed singing and acting. Having a life-long interest in physical fitness, Bob spent hours every week working out at the YMCA in Boston and West Newton. He continued to ride his bicycle into his senior years on a regular basis. Bob had a varied and interesting employment history having worked as a ranch hand in California, a mess man on a Cities Service cargo carrier to Louisiana, a clam digger in South Boston, a delivery driver for Rowe Printing, a document packer and shipper at the Christian Science Church in Boston, a cook and bartender, as well as a chauffeur driving people of all walks of life in his taxi. He was the son of the late Georgia Smith of Norwich, CT and Earle Gaulin of Malden, MA. He had a dear friend in Doreen Pinkham of Somerville for many years. He is survived by his sisters Joan Caulfield of Middleton and her husband John, Adele Solano of Melrose and her husband Richard, Laraine Tuxbury of Malden and her husband James, and Annette Gaulin-Wells of Holualoa, Hawaii, and her husband Chuck. Funeral arrangements were directed by A. J. Spadafora Funeral Home, Malden, MA. A private burial will be held in New London, CT. Condolence messages may be left at spadaforafuneral.com. Donations in Bobs memory can be made to West Suburban YMCA, 276 Church Street , Newton MA. 02458. www.wsymca.org.
Published in The Somerville Journal from Sept. 8 to Sept. 15, 2019