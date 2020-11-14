Salvatore J. Pino, SR. 86, of Somerville November 10, 2020. Beloved husband of Natalie (Oliveira) Pino and the late Marie (Caizzi) Pino. Loving father of John Pino and his wife Nancy, AnnMarie Pino, Salvatore J. Pino Jr., Natalie Pino, James Pino and his wife Lisa, Anthony Pino, Christie Ricco and her husband Dominick. Dear Stepfather of Edward and Eric Conlon. Also survived by 5 grandchildren. Retired Police Officer, City of Somerville, Veteran, Korean War, US Army. Funeral Service are private. For more information visit dohertyfuneralservice.com
