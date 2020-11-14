1/
Salvatore J. Pino Sr.
Salvatore J. Pino, SR. 86, of Somerville November 10, 2020. Beloved husband of Natalie (Oliveira) Pino and the late Marie (Caizzi) Pino. Loving father of John Pino and his wife Nancy, AnnMarie Pino, Salvatore J. Pino Jr., Natalie Pino, James Pino and his wife Lisa, Anthony Pino, Christie Ricco and her husband Dominick. Dear Stepfather of Edward and Eric Conlon. Also survived by 5 grandchildren. Retired Police Officer, City of Somerville, Veteran, Korean War, US Army. Funeral Service are private. For more information visit dohertyfuneralservice.com.

Published in The Somerville Journal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
