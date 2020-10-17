1/
Sybil Sermos
1938 - 2020
Mrs. Sybil Falk Sermos, of Andover and formerly of Somerville, passed away on October 13, 2020. Sybil was born in 1938. Raised in a family with creative talents. Her grandfather owned and operated a coat manufacturer, her aunt designed gowns in New York city, another painted porcelain dishes, and a third worked as a seamstress for an actress. She grew up in Mattapan with her sisters Marian and Rita. She attended Jeremiah-Burke High School for Girls and learned to draw and paint at the Museum of Fine Arts after-school program. She graduated from Mass College of Art in Boston and later accepted a teaching position at the Art Institute of Boston. Sybil met Kemon; her fun and loving husband of more than 51 years, because of their shared art talents. Together they created and founded 'Evans Friends Puppets' and 'Holly Dolls by Sybil'; named for their children. They were sold worldwide and featured at Filenes, Jordan Marsh and Sax Fifth Avenue. Together they exhibited their art at shows across New England winning many awards. They were members of the Winthrop Art Association, the Marblehead Art Association and Sybil was proud to be selected by Governor Dukakis to serve on the MA State Arts Council. They traveled together to more than 90 counties, over forty years. They loved to meet new people when they traveled and experience the art of cooking and celebration of each new culture. She loved and laughed out loud. She believed beauty existed in everything. Her children and their happiness was most important to her. Each grandchild was the next love of her life. When they had children, her love grew more. Caitlin, Lauren, Evan, Elizabeth, Ava, Grace, Connor, Tyler and Zoey are forever in her heart, and will always have their Bammy Grammy close by. She was a giver, a friend, the kindest person you would ever meet. She baked, cooked and celebrated regularly with family and friends. There was always room at the table for one more. Entertaining was where she excelled. Halloween parties, Anniversaries, Christmas and Chanukah, Easter and Greaster, all faiths and cultures came together to celebrate. She saw joy where others may have seen pain or been afraid. She found the goodness in everyone she knew. Talking, socializing and sharing stories about her family were a constant companion. She will be missed by many but was loved by all. Rest In Peace 'Art is everywhere if one just looks around. There is artistic talent in the way people decorate their homes, decorate a cake, arrange flowers, or wrap a gift.' Beloved wife of 51 years to Kemon A. Sermos. Devoted mother of Evan Sermos and his wife Ann of Andover and Holly Simione and her husband John of Somerville. Cherished grandmother of Caitlin Dotolo and her husband Michael, Lauren Donahue and her husband Adam, Evan Sermos, Jr., Ava Simione and predeceased by Elizabeth Simione. Great-grandmother of Grace and Zoey Dotolo and Conor and Tyler Donahue. Dear sister of Rita Glick of Canton and the late Marian Silverstein. Calling Hours will be held in the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.) Somerville on Sunday, October 18 th from 2:00PM to 4:00PM. Relatives and friends invited to attend. A graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery, 302 Elm Street, Everett on Monday, October 19th at 11:00AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sybils name can be made to the Mass General Hospital, Frontotemporal Disorders Unit, at www.ftd-boston.org

Published in The Somerville Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc - Somerville
Funeral services provided by
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc - Somerville
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
October 16, 2020
My memories of Sybil go way back to when we were teenagers working at a summer camp in New Hampshire. Sybil was a friend of my sister Brenda and she suggested me for a job at the camp. It was my first experience at living away from home. It helped me understand the importance of work, family and friends. After I married we moved out of Ma. but often on my return to visit family my sister and I were invited to Sybil & Kenny’s home where she made delectable desserts. She was a great cook and entertained lavishly. We will all miss you Sybil!
Susan Owen
Grand Parent
October 16, 2020
Sybil, Beverly and Brenda--Forever friends since they were 14 years old!
Sybil Falk Sermos was my dear friend for 68 years, more like a sister I never had. She and Brenda Kadiff Curry and I were a "Triumvirate" of friends and artists. Art was our connection, but love and respect was the glue that tied us together. Our lives intertwined. Our loves, desires and caring of one another and our lives that we lived, cannot be expressed. She will always be a part of us. 10/16/20 Beverly Brody Barisano
Beverly BARISANO
Friend
October 16, 2020
Sybil's Dance of the Neurons
I and my entire team feel honored to have known Sybil and to have basked in the glow of her powerful, joyful light. She gave us the idea for the annual Evening of the Arts for FTD gala that we hold every year and we are dedicating the 6th annual event tonight to Sybil. More importantly, she brought such optimistic energy and a spirit of delight to everything she did even when the topic or activity was as difficult as brain conditions. We send our deepest sympathies to you, Sybil's family and friends, and want you to know that we have the utmost admiration for Sybil. We will cherish her spirit, humanity, and art as an inspiration to us always.
Brad Dickerson
Friend
October 16, 2020
Sybil was a wonderful lady and a good friend to my mother in law, Brenda Curry. She will be missed greatly by all. Peace and love to everyone.
Trish Kane
Friend
October 16, 2020
I have so much respect for Sybil, and so much pride to be related to someone as wonderful as she was. I always felt close to her, and I cherish her honesty, her sensitivity, her generosity, and her humor. As I grew older, I recognized more and more how amazing her talents were as a human being. While we spoke fairly regularly over the last few years, we had not seen each other in a while, and I unfortunately took for granted that there would be many more years to come where we would have a chance to spend time together. It feels like a great loss that this will not be possible. So sad about this, and especially sad for Kemon, Holly, Evan, and the grandchildren. I will miss her.
Bob Silverstein
Family
October 15, 2020
Sybil, so sweet, loving and kind, talented, open hearted and a friend to all. I loved her dearly and she will be missed, but in my heart alway. Heaven will be a better place, with her in it and her family will cherish all her wonderful memories, that she made for them. She was a Gift to the world and loved by everyone that she met.Sending my love and prayers to the entire family.
jane Booras
Friend
October 15, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of of Sybil's passing. We were friends for over 25 years. She was truly a great lady, Mother, Wife, and Grandmother. This make me very sad. My love and thoughts to all of your family. Jackie Veri & Family
Jackie Veri
Friend
October 15, 2020
Sybil was a wonderful woman who radiated love and happiness. She was warm and caring and I know she was always helpful. I'm so sorry for your loss and may her memory be eternal. Love to all the family.
GEORGIA WOODSWORTH
Friend
October 15, 2020
Aunt Syb &amp; Uncle Ken
Our heart is broken. You will be with us forever Aunt Sybil. -Evelyn, Jimmy, & Glenn
Evelyn Duffy
October 15, 2020
I am so sorry for the loss. Clearly the love for her family emulates through her children and grandchildren ♥
Stacie Selfridge
Friend
October 15, 2020
We send our love and prayers to a wonderful artist, baker, chef, wife, mother, grandmother and friend--forever in our hearts we carry her spirit! Love, Beverly and Dena
Dena BARISANO
