Mrs. Sybil Falk Sermos, of Andover and formerly of Somerville, passed away on October 13, 2020. Sybil was born in 1938. Raised in a family with creative talents. Her grandfather owned and operated a coat manufacturer, her aunt designed gowns in New York city, another painted porcelain dishes, and a third worked as a seamstress for an actress. She grew up in Mattapan with her sisters Marian and Rita. She attended Jeremiah-Burke High School for Girls and learned to draw and paint at the Museum of Fine Arts after-school program. She graduated from Mass College of Art in Boston and later accepted a teaching position at the Art Institute of Boston. Sybil met Kemon; her fun and loving husband of more than 51 years, because of their shared art talents. Together they created and founded 'Evans Friends Puppets' and 'Holly Dolls by Sybil'; named for their children. They were sold worldwide and featured at Filenes, Jordan Marsh and Sax Fifth Avenue. Together they exhibited their art at shows across New England winning many awards. They were members of the Winthrop Art Association, the Marblehead Art Association and Sybil was proud to be selected by Governor Dukakis to serve on the MA State Arts Council. They traveled together to more than 90 counties, over forty years. They loved to meet new people when they traveled and experience the art of cooking and celebration of each new culture. She loved and laughed out loud. She believed beauty existed in everything. Her children and their happiness was most important to her. Each grandchild was the next love of her life. When they had children, her love grew more. Caitlin, Lauren, Evan, Elizabeth, Ava, Grace, Connor, Tyler and Zoey are forever in her heart, and will always have their Bammy Grammy close by. She was a giver, a friend, the kindest person you would ever meet. She baked, cooked and celebrated regularly with family and friends. There was always room at the table for one more. Entertaining was where she excelled. Halloween parties, Anniversaries, Christmas and Chanukah, Easter and Greaster, all faiths and cultures came together to celebrate. She saw joy where others may have seen pain or been afraid. She found the goodness in everyone she knew. Talking, socializing and sharing stories about her family were a constant companion. She will be missed by many but was loved by all. Rest In Peace 'Art is everywhere if one just looks around. There is artistic talent in the way people decorate their homes, decorate a cake, arrange flowers, or wrap a gift.' Beloved wife of 51 years to Kemon A. Sermos. Devoted mother of Evan Sermos and his wife Ann of Andover and Holly Simione and her husband John of Somerville. Cherished grandmother of Caitlin Dotolo and her husband Michael, Lauren Donahue and her husband Adam, Evan Sermos, Jr., Ava Simione and predeceased by Elizabeth Simione. Great-grandmother of Grace and Zoey Dotolo and Conor and Tyler Donahue. Dear sister of Rita Glick of Canton and the late Marian Silverstein. Calling Hours will be held in the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.) Somerville on Sunday, October 18 th from 2:00PM to 4:00PM. Relatives and friends invited to attend. A graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery, 302 Elm Street, Everett on Monday, October 19th at 11:00AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sybils name can be made to the Mass General Hospital, Frontotemporal Disorders Unit, at www.ftd-boston.org