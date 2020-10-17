I have so much respect for Sybil, and so much pride to be related to someone as wonderful as she was. I always felt close to her, and I cherish her honesty, her sensitivity, her generosity, and her humor. As I grew older, I recognized more and more how amazing her talents were as a human being. While we spoke fairly regularly over the last few years, we had not seen each other in a while, and I unfortunately took for granted that there would be many more years to come where we would have a chance to spend time together. It feels like a great loss that this will not be possible. So sad about this, and especially sad for Kemon, Holly, Evan, and the grandchildren. I will miss her.

Bob Silverstein

