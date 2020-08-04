Teresa Louise Harrigan (nee Flynn) 89, of Somerville Massachusetts, passed away of natural causes on July 28, 2020 with her daughter by her side. She married the late John Harrigan in 1949. John, the love of her life, passed away in April of 2020. Though they were both lifelong residents of Somerville, they spent the last two years of their lives at the Victoria Home in Ossining, NY. Teresa is survived by her daughter Linda Fisher, her son-in-law Robert Fisher, her grandson Darius Fisher, her sister Claire Ricciardi and her brother James Flynn. Teresa spent her working career at Polaroid. After retiring from Polaroid at the age of 65 she continued to work for another 15 years doing surveys and demonstrations. She was an indefatigable optimist, who loved people and always enjoyed the journey, making a difference to others along the way. Summers were spent at Newfound Lake where the family gathered for great meals, boat fun and relaxation. Teresa lived her life being kind, true, generous, and honest. She was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. She would wish for you to toast to enduring friendships and a world made kinder by your presence. Donations to Joe Bidens campaign would also please her.



