Thomas E. Tom Meagher 74, of Billerica, formerly of Medford and Somerville, died June 13, 2019 at Brigham and Womens Hospital after a brief illness, with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of Mary C. (McMahon) Meagher. Tom was born and raised in Somerville to the late William and Mary (McCorry) Meagher. Tom was a 1962 graduate of Matignon High School in Cambridge. Tom had worked for the United State Postal Service for 39 years before retiring in 2004. More recently, Tom worked as a groundskeeper at Scottish Highlands Golf Course in Salem, NH. Tom loved spending time with his family. There was not a family party or gathering that you would not find Tom talking someones ear off. He was a story teller. If you knew Tom, you knew that he loved to talk about growing up in Somerville. He was such a kind man and truly wanted nothing but the best for his loved ones. He cherished his time with his sons and grandchildren and would not miss a chance to brag about them. Tom is survived by his beloved boys, Michael Meagher (and wife Michelle) of Billerica and David Meagher (and his wife Lesley) of Stoneham. He was the proud Grandpa of Conor and Ella Meagher. He is also survived by his sisters Nancy Meagher-Mills (and husband Richard) of Medford, and Barbara Meagher Smith (and husband Greg) of Johnston, RI. Tom also leaves behind his loving in-laws and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours at the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Square) Somerville, Thursday, June 20, 4-8 p.m. A funeral procession will gather on Friday morning at the funeral home at 10:00 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass in St. Raphael Church, Medford at 11:00 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Toms name to a .
Published in The Somerville Journal from June 18 to June 25, 2019