Vicky E. Hurst of East Boston, 69, passed peacefully on Saturday, April 13 th, at Massachusetts General Hospital, after a long illness. Vickys funeral service will be held at St. Johns Episcopal Parish in Winthrop at 11:00AM on Saturday, May 11th . In lieu of flowers, donations in Vickys memory may be made to St. Johns Episcopal Parish, 222 Bowdoin St. Winthrop 02152 or to the National MS Society via this online link: http: //main. nationalms society. org/goto/Vicky_E_Hurst _Memorial
Published in The Somerville Journal from May 7 to May 14, 2019