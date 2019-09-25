|
|
Wayne J. MacDonald, 63, of Merrimack, NH passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at his home of almost 25 years, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born in Somerville, MA on October 22, 1955 to Shirley (Ryan) MacDonald of Rye, NH and the late Herbert MacDonald who died on February 7, 1994. Wayne was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army and served as a Military Police Officer in Pusan, Korea and Fort Hood, Texas. After an honorable discharge, he entered into a long career with the Nashua Police Department. After 30 years of service with the Nashua Police Department he retired as Deputy Chief. Along with his father, Wayne was pre-deceased by his brother Gary MacDonald in 2007. Wayne will be forever loved and remembered by not only his mother Shirley MacDonald, but also his wife of 41 years, Jeanine (Stevens) MacDonald of Merrimack, NH; two children, Kyle and Kori MacDonald, both of Merrimack, NH; a brother, Scott MacDonald and his wife Suzanne of Georgetown, MA; niece and nephews Grace, Joseph and Stephen; an aunt and uncle, Rita and Anthony Brosca of Woburn, MA, his two beloved dogs, Stella and Peaches, along with numerous family and friends. Wayne battled a few health challenges in recent years, but always demonstrated such strength and optimism by setting goals like getting back to playing hockey at age 63, which he did. His determination and fight will never be forgotten, nor will his kind spirit and giving heart. Wayne will be remembered for countless moments of laughter and love, as well as, leadership and guidance. Hell be remembered during every Boston sports game, every camping trip, and whenever family and friends gather. Services have already been held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Waynes memory can be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, , or NAMI Walks New Hampshire. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Somerville Journal from Sept. 25 to Oct. 2, 2019