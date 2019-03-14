Home

Charlotte M. (Lowry) Perez, age 89, of Amesbury, formerly of Canton, Massachusetts, died peacefully at her home Sunday morning, March 10, 2019. Born in Canton on January 6, 1930, she was one of six children of the late Albert E. and Ruth (Hastedt) Lowry and was a graduate of Canton High School. Charlotte was a proud veteran of the Korean War, serving with the United States Air Force in Germany from March 31, 1952 until her honorable discharge on March 30, 1955 as Airman First Class. After her military service, she worked at the Brockton V.A. Hospital as a contract supervisor until her retirement. She took great pride in her military service and memories of Germany. Reading brought her great joy along with collecting antiques and baking for her family. It was the love of her family that brought her immeasurable joy and she especially looked forward to spending time with her two grandchildren, who filled her heart with much pride. Predeceased by her parents, her two brothers, Karl and Walter Lowry and three sisters, Madeline Gallacher, Marion Rogers and Honey Morrison, she is survived by her daughter and husband, Julie and Mark Damren of Newburyport; her grandchildren, Lyndsey Deane of Newport, RI and Alex Jacobsohn of Wallingford CT, along with several nieces, nephews and extended family. She will be dearly missed by them all. By her request, all services will be private. Arrangements are by Elliott, Woodworth & Rogers Family Funeral Home, 35 Green Street, Newburyport.
Published in The Stoughton Journal from Mar. 14 to Mar. 21, 2019
