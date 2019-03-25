|
John P. Marshall, of Holbrook, passed away March 22, 2019 at the age of 83. Born, raised, and educated in Quincy, John was a resident of Holbrook for 54 years. He worked for Smith Print in Norwell for 47 years and Ridder Golf Course for 12 years after his retirement. A youth hockey coach in Holbrook and Marshfield for many years, John also enjoyed golfing and skiing. Beloved husband of Joyce (Gardner) Marshall. Loving father of Scott Marshall and his wife Kathleen of Parkland, Fla., and Jaqueline "Jacqui" McLean of Marshfield. Dear brother of the late Clifford H. Marshall. Also survived by his grandchildren: Marshall, Chad, Connor Mac, Tyler, and Connor Riley. Visiting hours held Tuesday, March 26, from 4 - 8 p.m. at Hurley Funeral Home, 127 So. Franklin St. (Rte. 37), Holbrook. Funeral held on Wednesday, March 27, at 9:15 a.m. (Hurley Funeral Home) followed by a funeral Mass at St. Joseph Church, Holbrook at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment Union Cemetery, Holbrook. In lieu of flowers, donations in Johns memory can be made to Seasons Hospice, 597 Randolph Ave, Milton, MA 02186. For online guest book and directions, please visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Stoughton Journal from Mar. 25 to Apr. 1, 2019