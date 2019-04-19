|
Margaret H. "Peg" (Harcourt) Egles, of Holbrook, formerly of Braintree, passed away peacefully at home, after a brief illness, on April 18, 2019, at the age of 91. Peg was born in Quincy and graduated from Braintree High School, class of 1945. She then went on to attend the Quincy Hospital School of Nursing, graduating with the class of 1948. Peg worked for many years as Registered Nurse for Quincy Hospital, specializing in Obstetrics. She a very active member at her Christidelphian Church in Stoughton. Peg truly loved spending time with her grandchildren and friends. She was kind and caring, and will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known her. Beloved wife of the late Douglas Egles. Loving mother of Bob Egles of Holbrook and Marcia Egles Brown and her husband Dean of Ind.. Cherished "Gramma" of Luke and Andrew Egles. Devoted sister of June Breckenridge of Hingham and the late Russ Harcourt, Robert Harcourt and Philip Allen. Caring aunt of Roberta Perry of Natick. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend a visitation hours on Sunday, April 21, from 3 | 7 p.m. in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 69 So. Franklin St. (Rte. 37), Holbrook. A funeral service held on Monday, April 22, at 10 a.m. in the Funeral Home. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Sunday School at the Christidelphian Church, 48 Freeman St., Stoughton, MA 02072. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Stoughton Journal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 26, 2019