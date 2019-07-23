|
Adrian William Metz, 80, died on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Hospice House in Lincoln, MA. Born July 16, 1938 in Wilson, NY, Bill was the son of Adrian and Marion Metz, and raised in East Aurora, NY. He graduated from Purdue University in 1960 with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering, and worked for Raytheon until retirement in 1995. Notably, Bill was a system engineer for the Apollo program, and contributed to the proposal for the design and manufacture of the Space Shuttle. Bill was an active resident of Sudbury for 50 years where he raised his family with his beloved wife of 52 years, Patricia Ann. Bill is survived by his son, Jeffrey Metz of Albuquerque, NM, his daughter Alyssa Metz-Topodas and her husband Michael of Berwyn, PA, and his three grandchildren, Lukas, Talia, and Siena. Bill was ardently devoted to his wife and family, and known for his generosity and kind spirit. He was an example of measured reason, dry wit, and even temperament. He loved playing bridge with his friends, and spent his years in retirement embarking on exotic travels with Patricia Ann as well as family trips through- out the world. Bill will be profoundly missed. Donations in Bills name may be made to Angels of the Amazon, an organization with special meaning for Bill and Patricia. https://angelsoftheamazon.org/donate/ A memorial will be held at The Wayside Inn with date to be announced. For inquiries, please contact Bills daughter Alyssa at: [email protected]
Published in The Sudbury Town Crier from July 23 to July 30, 2019