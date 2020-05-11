|
Longtime Sudbury resident Alice Eileen Tooker Byington passed away May 9, 2020 at home with her family. She was the wife of the late Roy E. Byington, whom she married in 1954, and the daughter of Alice Veronica (Butler) Tooker and William Valentine Tooker of Norwalk, Connecticut. She was preceded in death by her sister Mary Ruth Lepus (nee Tooker) and her brother William John Tooker. Alice was the mother of Kathleen A. Settevendemie and her husband Michael of Potomac, MT, Roy E. Byington of Canaan, NH, Marie B. Emery and her husband Raymond of Yarmouth, ME, Theresa B. Carmichael and her husband Wayne of Bedford, MA, Ann M. Byington, William R. Byington of Sudbury, MA, and Carol A. Harvey of Sudbury, MA. She will be remembered by her grandchildren Annie Roberts, Justin Roberts, Daniel Byington, Jonathan Byington, Katherine Carmichael, Adam Carmichael, Erica Marchese, Kaitlyn Byington, Jan Michael Harvey, Olivia Turner, Vivienne Turner, Aria Harvey, and Celia Harvey. Mrs. Byington was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Kara Byington. Mrs. Byington was a devout parishioner of Our Lady of Fatima Church in Sudbury, an active member of the Sudbury and Wayland Senior Centers, the Visiting Nurses Association, and the Sudbury Historical Society. She loved to travel and explored many parts of the world with her husband. She was an avid cook, painter, and student, who found great joy in learning new things and taking countless classes. Alice loved nature and instilled her curiosity and love of birds, plants, and being out-of-doors in those around her. A private burial will be in New Town Cemetery, Sudbury.
Published in The Sudbury Town Crier from May 11 to May 18, 2020