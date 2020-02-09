|
The Joyful Life of Anne Pepper, 1925 to 2020. The Pepper family is sad to announce the passing of Anne Pepper, beloved wife of Charles Pepper of Old Orchard Road, Sudbury, MA and Past Commander of the Scott Miley VFW Post, and mother of Carol Anne and Robert Charles Pepper. Anne Pepper was born July 6, 1925 in Newton Massachusetts to Bernardo and Theresa Colella, who lived on 247 California Street, Watertown, Massachusetts. Anne had two brothers, Alfred and Joseph Colella, who have pre-deceased her. Anne was a lively woman with an aptitude for Bookkeeping and Accounting. She graduated from Newton High School in 1940, and work at the Gamewell Fire Alarm and Telegraph Company as a Bookkeeper in the 1940s. She was a great beauty and approached to be an actress and model as a young woman. Anne met Charlie Pepper at a USO dance when he returned from the Korean War. She initially said her name was "Anne Cole," and he searched for her for days, calling every Cole in the phone book. When they met at a later dance, she admitted her deception and they became an item. Anne and Charlie married on October 7, 1952 at Our Lady of Help of Christians Church in Newton, MA. Anne and Charlie recalled laughingly that it rained hard that day, the Bride walked to the church under a huge bedsheet held up by male relatives to keep her dry. Charlie graduated from Northeastern University and went to work for Raytheon in Waltham, where he spent his entire career. The two of them saved money and eventually bought in a very country town: Sudbury, Massachusetts, in 1956. They were thrilled by their house on Old Orchard Road, where they lived the rest of their lives and where Charlie lives today. Anne and Charlie adopted two children, Carol Anne, then Robert Charles. When Carol developed an interest in horses, they built a barn in the back yard and raised a Morgan horse in the then-rural neighborhood. When Robert "Bob" Pepper developed an interest in Little League, Charlie became an Umpire. The Peppers held square dances in the basement, helped Swiss friends adopt a child and were founding members of the Sudbury Gourmet Society in the 1970s. They had an interest in other cultures and international travel and visited Italy, Spain, Bermuda, England and Canada, as well as touring the United States. Anne taught religious classes to children as a volunteer and was a parishioner of St. Anselms Catholic Church from its founding. Her children have fond memories of the Saturday night "Folk Mass" from the 1970s at St. Anselms. Anne pioneered bringing Catholic Children to the Sudbury Synagogue to learn about Passover and was a devoted volunteer at the Church. Anne is survived by Charlie her husband, a WWII Vet and former Head of the Sudbury VFW, Carol Anne, who is married to son-in-law Joey Marrian and has a daughter named Zhadaya Marrain, her step granddaughter, and well as by her son, Robert Charles. She is also survived by her Godson, Joseph Simonelli, his wife Lynn and their daughter Noelle. She brought laughter and joy to many in Sudbury and will be greatly missed. There is a Memorial honoring Anne Pepper at noon on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the Wayside Inn for friends and family. Please call the Wayside Inn at (978) 443-1776 to notify them of your attendance. There is a funeral mass at noon on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at St. Anselms Church, followed by a burial service at Newton Cemetery. Please call Magni and Sons Funeral Home for information on the burial and arrangements, (617) 527-2224, www. magnifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Sudbury Town Crier from Feb. 9 to Feb. 16, 2020