Arlette E. Clark, 89, a lifelong resident of Sudbury, died peacefully, surrounded by her family on September 2, 2019. Born July 13, 1930, she is predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Elbert (Al) Clark Sr. of Sudbury, parents Michael (Mickey) and Marion Hriniak of Sudbury, and brothers, Vernon Roberts of Woburn and Theodore Hriniak of Cedarville MI. Arlette spent her career working in the Sudbury school system, first at Curtis Junior High School as the cafeteria Manager, and then at Nixon School. She loved spoiling everyone with her amazing cooking, and her toll house cookies were well known as Grammie cookies as only she could make. Arlette also had a love and talent for knitting, and anyone who knew her she would gift with slippers or Christmas stockings. Arlette enjoyed gardening, basking in the sun, and spending time with her husband, children and grandchildren. Arlette leaves behind her children, Elbert (Chuck) Clark Jr. and his partner Judy Juliani of Lancaster, Michael Clark of St. Albans, ME, Deborah Klee and her husband Russell of Midway, GA, Donald Clark and his wife Marion of Uxbridge, Nancy Clark of Sudbury, Doreen Richard and her husband Paul of Pinellas Park, FL, and Marion (Marnee) Figueiredo and her partner Patrick Feeney of Quincy. She also lovingly leaves 20 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. She had an amazing life and leaves many beautiful memories. A graveside service was held September 14 in New Town Cemetery, Sudbury. The children of Arlette request in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Judes Hospital in Arlettes name.
Published in The Sudbury Town Crier from Sept. 15 to Sept. 22, 2019