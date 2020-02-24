|
Arline Teresa (Bookless) Levine, 89, of Sarasota FL and formerly of Pittsfield, died on February 21, 2020 at the home of the Aviva/Kobernick Independent Living campus, surrounded by the care and comfort of her two sons. She was born July 18, 1930 in Pittsfield. The daughter of Max and Bessie (Broverman) Bookless, Arline attended Pittsfield Schools and graduated from Pittsfield High School. Arline was very proud of her skills as a bookkeeper at Comet's Jewelers and later as Office Manager of the Dalton News Record. Arline found her most satisfying work in her last position for over 10 years employed by Berkshire Community College in the Financial Aid Office where she was delighted in assisting local young people in pursuing their educational goals and career aspirations. Arline was a member of Knesset Israel Synagogue and was active in its Sisterhood and Hadassah women's organizations. She appreciated the arts and theater throughout her life. She enjoyed many years as a volunteer at Tanglewood Music Center in Lenox and as an usher at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Center and other theatres in the Sarasota area. Arline was the widow of Samuel Harold Levine who died on June 7, 1988, with whom she was married to for 35 years. A devoted mother and grandmother, her survivors include her sons, Mark I. Levine (Sheri) of Miromar Lakes, FL and formerly of Sudbury, MA and Robert G. Levine (Jill) of Swampscott, MA. She adored her four grandchildren- Alison, Matthew (Jennifer), Sydney and Troy and one great grandson Connor, along with many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three sisters, Sylvia Bookless, Esther Schechter, Rita Betten and brother Daniel Bookless. A dedicated supporter of youth sports, Arline could be found at every sports venue in Berkshire County cheering on her sons growing up and continued doing so for her grandchildren in the Boston suburbs. Arline was dedicated to her family and friends and expressed the most pleasure in experiencing all of her grandchildren's milestones. She was unwavering in dedicating her time, love and support to them in any capacity and this gave her the greatest sense of meaning as she often conveyed. Her strength, wisdom, compassion and integrity will live on in those she touched so deeply. FUNERAL NOTICE: Services for Arline Levine will be held February 25, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Congregation Knesset Israel, 22 Colt Rd. Pittsfield, MA. with Rabbi David Weiner, Spiritual Leader, officiating. Burial will follow in Knesset Israel Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to charitable organizations special to the family. , 5020 Tamiami Trail North, Suite 108, Naples, FL. 34103. American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org or SAFE Coalition, 206 Dedham St., Suite E, Norfolk, MA. 02056. Arrangements are being made by FLYNN & DAGNOLI-BENCIVENGA FUNERAL HOME, 5 Elm St. Pittsfield, MA. 01201. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
