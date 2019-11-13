|
|
Barbara M. Devine (Kelliher), age 95, of Wayland formerly of Canton, passed away November 9th, 2019 at the Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center in Westborough. Born and raised in Medford, Barbara graduated from Medford High School and went on to work for Boston Woven Hose and Rubber Company, as a comptometrist. She lived in Canton for 45 years, then lived at Traditions in Wayland for 20 years. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who enjoyed reading and gardening. Barbara was also an avid Boston Sports fan. Beloved wife of the late David H., Mother of Sue Anne Redquest of Canton, MA, Barbara Lyn Landgraf of Durham, NH, Rosemary Devine and her husband Yanon Volcani of La Jolla, CA, Karen and her husband Dennis Cronin of Laconia, NH, Janis and her husband Peter Chantiles of Ogunquit, ME, David and his wife Wendy of Taunton, MA, and Daniel and his wife Michelle of Carlsbad, CA. Sister of Daniel Kelliher and his late wife Marlene of Nashua, NH and Katharine and her husband Martin Wyndham of Stoughton, MA. Barbara is also survived by 17 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A memorial Mass will be held at a date and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbaras memory can be made to St. Jude Childrens Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or . For guestbook see www.dockrayandthomas funeralhome.com
Published in The Sudbury Town Crier from Nov. 13 to Nov. 20, 2019