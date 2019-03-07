|
Bob Smith passed away on Monday, March 4th, 2019 in Marlborough, Massachusetts after a short illness. He was a long-time resident of Sudbury Massachusetts. Bob was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts in 1924 to Elinor (Perry) and William Melbourne (Mel) Smith. He was the second of four children predeceased by his older brother Bill. He and his brother Bill served together in World War II. After the war, he attended Northeastern University where he met his wife Evelyn (Simkins). They were married in 1949, and in 1954 they moved to Sudbury, Massachusetts where they raised their three daughters. In 2017, they reluctantly sold their house in Sudbury, after which they moved to New Horizons Assisted Living in Marlborough. He worked at Liberty Mutual in Boston for over 40 years and was highly regarded for his knowledge of industrial-caused diseases. After retirement, Bob enjoyed playing golf at the Westborough Country Club, performing community service with the Sudbury Food bank, sitting on the board for the Sudbury Swim & Tennis Club, and simply puttering around his house. He was devoted to both his family and his church family at the Memorial Congregational Church in Sudbury where he served as deacon and on various committees to support the church operations. Both he and Evelyn enjoyed summers on the Cape and also the community of Longboat Key in Florida for many years. He is survived by Evelyn, his wife of seventy years. He was a supportive brother to David Smith and Alice (Smith) Parker and Uncle to many nieces and nephews. He was a wonderful and caring father to Stephanie (Toothman) of Seattle, Washington, Janice (Huskey) of Asheville, North Carolina, and Melissa (Anderson) of Meredith, New Hampshire, and father-in-law to Chuck Anderson and Rick Huskey. He was a proud grandfather to Alix (Toothman) Ware and Jared Toothman, and Kalle and Skye Anderson. He very much valued his independence at New Horizons in Marlborough where he resided until his death. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 9 at 10:30 am, at the Memorial Congregational Church of Sudbury, 26 Concord Road, Sudbury. Burial will be private. A visitation will be held Friday, March 8 from 5-7 pm at the Duckett-J.S. Waterman & Sons Home of Memorial Tribute, 656 Boston Post Road, Route 20, Sudbury. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Memorial Congregational Church, 26 Concord Road, Sudbury, MA 01776 or online at www.mccsudbury.org.
Published in The Sudbury Town Crier from Mar. 7 to Mar. 14, 2019