Bradford Drake Allen, a devoted and admired mathematics college professor, died peacefully at his Concord home on Monday, November 25, 2019, following a courageous battle with glioblastoma brain cancer, at the age of 67. A former longtime Sudbury resident, he was the beloved husband of Elaine (Alpert) Allen, with whom he shared 26 wonderful years of marriage. He was the loving father of Kenneth Jacob Allen and David Goff Allen. Brad was born in Boston on March 4, 1952, as the son of the late Alvin and Dorothy (Goff) Allen. He attended Arlington High School, where he co-captained the Gymnastics Team and received the MVP award. After graduating from high school in 1970, he furthered his studies at Northeastern University, earning a Bachelor of Science with Honors in Mathematics. During undergraduate school Brad was the Vice President of the Northeastern University Gymnastics Club. He received a Master of Science in Operations Research at Northeastern University. Subsequently, Brad achieved a second Master of Science in Applied Mathematics followed by a Doctor of Education in Mathematics at the University of Massachusetts in Lowell. During his academic career, Brad authored more than forty publications and made more than twenty academic presentations at universities and conferences. He received the Distinguished Author Awards for two of his published articles. Brad received the Coburn Award for Excellence in Research and the Research Scholar Award from University of Lowell. Brad was the Assistant Editor of three journals: International Journal of Stochastic Analysis, Journal of Applied Mathematics and Stochastic Analysis, and International Abstracts in Operations Research. As a passionate mathematics professor for over 28 years, Brad cherished his position to guide, educate, and mentor thousands of students throughout the years. Brad served the students at Northeastern University, Bentley College, Keene State College, Florida Institute of Technology, and most recently at Lasell College where he served as the Chair of the Math and Science Department during his thirteen-year tenure there. Brad will be lovingly remembered for his dry sense of humor, quick wit, and many talents. As an exceptional athlete, he was an avid mountain climber, having hiked with friends all of the 48 4,000-foot high peaks in the White Mountains of New Hampshire. Brad was also accomplished in several other sports including running, downhill and cross-country skiing, ice boating, snow shoeing, surfing, wind surfing, canoeing and bicycle riding. Brad was a gifted guitar player who loved rock n' roll and played in several bands. His band Moonlight Mile played at numerous venues. He was an avid contra and folk dancer and an automobile enthusiast. Brad was a talented handyman who could fix almost anything around the house. He took great pride in his garden, especially growing the greatest tomatoes and squash. His greatest life achievement, however, was his family. Brad was an incredible husband, father, brother, and uncle. His two sons were the centers of his life; he loved to spend time with them, notably discussing mathematics with Kenneth and going fishing with David. Brad brought his family to Ocean Park, Maine, every summer, where he had his fondest memories of growing up. As part of his legacy, he spent time researching his genealogy, so that his sons can know about their heritage. In addition to his wife and his two sons, he leaves behind his devoted sister, Bonnie Allen, as well as two nieces, one nephew, two brothers-in law, and dear cousins and friends. Brad was the son-in-law of the late Ethel and Jack Alpert of Newton. Brad will be greatly missed and in everyones heart forever. A funeral service celebrating Brads life will take place on Monday, December 2nd at 11 am in the Farrar Chapel of the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, Concord Center. Burial will follow at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge. The family invites you to also join them for Shiva and a gathering on Monday, December 2nd from 3 to 8 pm, and on Wednesday, December 4th from 6 to 9 pm at the home of Elaine and Brad, 157 Wright Road, Concord. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to send a condolence in Brads online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Sudbury Town Crier from Dec. 5 to Dec. 12, 2019