Dr. Bruce J. Biller
Dr. Bruce J. Biller, a dedicated physician, father and husband who lived in Sudbury for 32 years, passed away on Aug. 21, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was 73. Raised in Pawtucket by the late Harold and Ruth Biller, he went on to attend Boston University and then medical school at New York University. His residency in endocrinology at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill was followed by endocrinology fellowships at Mass General Hospital and Tufts-New England Medical Center. Board-certified in internal medicine, Dr. Biller was a staff physician within the Medical Department of M.I.T. for 23 years, from 1978 to 2001. He also worked for the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Health Care Organizations as a surveyor and teaching faculty member for 16 years. He left M.I.T. to become the Medical Director of Harvard Business Schools health services, from 2001 until his retirement in 2019. Dr. Billers commitment to his patients was eclipsed only by devotion to his family. Bruce is survived by his wife of 40 years, Bev, and four sons: David, Graham, Anson and Evan. He inspired them to be ambitious and hard-working, and they continue to feel his love deeply. Bruces joy for life was radiant. Attending Red Sox games at Fenway | mitt ready for foul balls | was a special source of delight, as were vacations to Marthas Vineyard and folk music concerts at Club 47/ Passim. He also took immense pleasure in small things: lively conversation, devouring lobster, savoring a cigar and driving his resilient red Miata (Odometer: 333,000 miles and counting!). In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation; contributions made in Dr. Billers memory will fund STEM education for disadvantaged youths. More info at this link: https://www.ripkenfoundation.org/programs/stem. There was a private celebration of Bruce Billers life outside The Wayside Inn, where he and Bev held their wedding reception and in the decades since have enjoyed many family gatherings | all of which were filled with love and laughter.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sudbury Town Crier from Aug. 28 to Sep. 4, 2020.
1 entry
August 26, 2020
Way back in the day.
A good man gone too soon, but who achieved his promise in life. He will be missed by everyone.
William Spillman
Classmate
