Carol Avery Fagan born May 13, 1943 in Springfield, MA, lived her life as if joy and laughter awaited around every corner. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, daughter and friend who captured the hearts of everyone she met. On June 23, 2020, she passed to a brighter place where she will be reunited with many loved ones. Carol was a free spirit who loved living and faced each day full of energy and with a sparkle in her blue eyes. Carols life adventures began in Longmeadow, MA. She attended Green Mountain College and American International College, traveled throughout Europe, and lived in San Francisco as a flight attendant for PanAm. Her favorite place was Melvin Village, NH, where she was an integral part of an extended lake family. She raised her children, Chris and Courtney, with former (late) husband Albert in Sudbury, MA. She blended volunteering, work in the school system, and healthcare administration while welcoming anyone into her lovely home and warm kitchen. One of Carols most treasured relationships was with her granddaughter, Dani. Carols faithful partner Jock Wallace was her rock, and the steady hand that met hers. No matter what backroads she was roaming, which country she was in, or the company she was surrounded by, Carol always had a laugh or smile to offer. Her warmth, humor, kindness and strength was captivating. She will be deeply missed but forever a part of our lives. A family service will be held in NH, and a celebration of Carols life will take place at a later date in Sudbury.



