Carol Louise (Moffitt) Marsh died June 16, 2020 at Hillsboro House in Hillsborough, NH. She was born on January 6, in Providence Rhode Island the daughter of Walter and Linna Moffitt. Growing up in Warwick R.I. she graduated from Aldrich High school where she was voted best dressed. Carol married Milton Marsh on June 25, 1949. They built their first house in Sudbury, Ma. There they raised four children, and were active in the United Methodist Church. They shared a passion for gardening and Carol enjoyed a variety of handcrafts including sewing and knitting. Vacationing at the ocean was a summer tradition. They retired to Lempster, NH to be closer to children and grandchildren. In Lempster they continued their passion for gardening and were active in the local church and town events. Carol was predeceased by a son, Clifford Marsh. She is survived by a daughter, Catherine Marsh and her husband Rod Finan of Kittery Me, a son, Andrew Marsh and his wife Deborah of Greenfield, NH. and a daughter Judith Young and her partner Ethan Ogden of Westmoreland, NH. Carol is also survived by her grandchildren Nate Finan and his wife Kate of California, Rebecca Glawtschew and her Husband Nicholas of Madison Wisconsin, Jacob Marsh and his wife Julie of Belmont, NH. Jessica Griebler and her husband Aaron of Northfield, NH, Amanda Young of Keene, NH, Bryan Young and his wife of Londonderry, NH. And Justin Young and his partner Courtney Henault of Bennington, NH. Carol was blessed with 13 great grandchildren. The family will celebrate privately at their convenience. In Lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Carols favorite charity, Rosies Place in Boston Ma., or a charity of your choice. To view Carol's online tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com
Published in The Sudbury Town Crier from Jun. 26 to Jul. 3, 2020.