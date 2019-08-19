|
Carolyn Bridgemohan, nee Frazer, passed away unexpectedly on Friday night from a sudden onset heart-attack. She was the beloved mother of Abigael and Chloe Bridgemohan, cherished wife of Narine Bridgemohan, loving daughter of Marilyn and James Frazer, and treasured sister of Anjali Catherine Frazer and Christine Evans. She is survived by her hus- band, daughters, sisters, mother, and two puppies. Carolyn was engaged and filled with curiosity from the moment she was born. She was a vibrant woman who loved to travel and explore with her family, especially when these trips included museum visits. On vacation, she was never found without her Rick Steves travel guide which she referenced at every possible moment. Carolyn loved nature, and found joy in taking her energetic puppies for walks in the woods. A talented dancer, Carolyn continued to take dance classes through adulthood, alth- ough she refused to partner with anyone but Narine | she was at her happiest when she grabbed Narine to dance around the kitchen. Carolyn was a role model and best friend to both of her daug- hters. She showered them with love every day, and always made sure to give them a kiss goodbye before she left for work. Her sisters relied on her for advice, companionship, and looked forward to her every visit. She always had a hug and a smile to reassure and comfort in a time of need. Her energy and enthusiasm were inspiring and she was a guiding presence for all who knew her. She lived in the moment and truly enjoyed life. Carolyn was a dedicated physician at Boston Childrens Hospital, and her passion inspired both of her daughters to pursue careers in medicine. Carolyn started out as one of the first full time faculty in Developmental-Behavioral pediatrics at Boston Chil- dren's Hospital and went on to become the co-director of the Autism Spectrum Center. She served on many boards, authored and reviewed numerous medical publications, lectured globally as a leading expert on Autism, and taught over 1,000 students at Harv- ard Medical School who now will continue to forward the field she championed. She will be dearly missed by her colleagues and patients. Visiting hours will be held Friday, August 23, from 4-8PM at the Duckett-J.S. Waterman & Sons Home of Memorial Tribute, 656 Boston Post Road/Route 20, Sudbury. Funeral services will be held at First Parish of Sudbury, 327 Concord Road, Sudbury on Saturday morning, August 24 followed by a private burial. Hours for Saturdays service will be available on www.Duckett-Waterman.com
Published in The Sudbury Town Crier from Aug. 19 to Aug. 26, 2019