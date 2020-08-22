1/
Catherine A. Frazer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Catherine Anjali Frazer passed peacefully at her home in Portland, Oregon on August 9, surrounded by family and friends, following treatment for ovarian cancer. She was the beloved daughter of James and Marilyn Frazer, cherished sister of Carolyn Frazer Bridgemohan and Christine Evans Morgan, loving aunt of Abigael and Chloe Bridgemohan and Charles and Isabelle Morgan, and devoted sister in law of Narine Bridgemohan and James Morgan. Catherine was a vibrant woman with an unmistakable presence and determination. She taught herself to swim at the age of three at the Sudbury Swim and Tennis Club. She was a natural athlete and enjoyed taking her little sister on ski trips throughout the United States, vacations to Nantucket, and teaching her how to swim. Catherine was a key negotiator in establishing the AA bond rating for Massachusetts while working in Administration and Finance at the Boston State House. Following a financial career, she pursued her interest in Ayurvedic medicine, studying at the Ayurvedic Institute in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and frequently traveling to India. She found her spiritual community in Portland, Oregon, where she lived happily for many years. She enjoyed lovely visits with her sister and nieces, hiking near beautiful Mount Hood. Catherine was very close to her family and friends. Her intuition, kindness, and strength continue to guide us. A Memorial service will be held at Unity Church of Portland in the coming weeks. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to Unity Church of Portland in memory of Anjali Frazer. Contributions can be made at unityofportland.org, or mail checks payable to Unity Church of Portland to: Unity Church of Portland, 4525 SE Stark Street, Portland, OR 97215. Please include Anjali Frazers name in the memo line.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sudbury Town Crier from Aug. 22 to Aug. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved