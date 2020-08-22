Catherine Anjali Frazer passed peacefully at her home in Portland, Oregon on August 9, surrounded by family and friends, following treatment for ovarian cancer. She was the beloved daughter of James and Marilyn Frazer, cherished sister of Carolyn Frazer Bridgemohan and Christine Evans Morgan, loving aunt of Abigael and Chloe Bridgemohan and Charles and Isabelle Morgan, and devoted sister in law of Narine Bridgemohan and James Morgan. Catherine was a vibrant woman with an unmistakable presence and determination. She taught herself to swim at the age of three at the Sudbury Swim and Tennis Club. She was a natural athlete and enjoyed taking her little sister on ski trips throughout the United States, vacations to Nantucket, and teaching her how to swim. Catherine was a key negotiator in establishing the AA bond rating for Massachusetts while working in Administration and Finance at the Boston State House. Following a financial career, she pursued her interest in Ayurvedic medicine, studying at the Ayurvedic Institute in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and frequently traveling to India. She found her spiritual community in Portland, Oregon, where she lived happily for many years. She enjoyed lovely visits with her sister and nieces, hiking near beautiful Mount Hood. Catherine was very close to her family and friends. Her intuition, kindness, and strength continue to guide us. A Memorial service will be held at Unity Church of Portland in the coming weeks. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to Unity Church of Portland in memory of Anjali Frazer. Contributions can be made at unityofportland.org
, or mail checks payable to Unity Church of Portland to: Unity Church of Portland, 4525 SE Stark Street, Portland, OR 97215. Please include Anjali Frazers name in the memo line.