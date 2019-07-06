Home

Charles F. Knous, 88, of Putnam, CT formerly of Wayland, died peacefully Saturday, June 29, 2019 in Matulaitis Nursing Home. He was the loving husband of the late Claire (Joyal) Knous. Born in Dedham he was the son of the late Egbert and Catherine (Henderson) Knous and had seven children with his wife Claire. Charles was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He was the owner and operator of Charlies Auto Body in Sudbury for more than 40 years where he gained many friends. He had a passion for his Model A Ford coupe and it brought him and the family much joy. He was infamous for his entertaining stories, dry sense of humor and practical jokes bringing happiness to many. Charles is survived by two sons Scott Knous of Massachusetts and Michael Knous of Florida; two daughters Bonnie Harris of Florida and Sharon Poitras of Massachusetts; ten grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife Claire, daughter Donna, and two sons John and Thomas Knous. He will be laid to rest at Lakeview Cemetery in Wayland in a private ceremony. Memorial donations in Charles memory may be made to the Matulaitis Nursing Home, 10 Thurber Rd., Putnam, CT 06260. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Wayland. For condolences please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Sudbury Town Crier from July 6 to July 13, 2019
